Iniga Pizzeria set to open new DeKalb spot after move from Ottawa

Iniga Pizzeria is shown Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at its yet unopened new location at 206 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Owners announced it will move from 215 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa. (Kelsey Rettke)

Iniga Pizzeria will soon fire up the oven to serve up patrons with its signature wood-fired pizza at its new location at 206 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

According to a social media post, the establishment’s first day in business will be Nov. 15.

“We are extremely excited and also ask for patience while we work out any kinks and get in our groove,” according to the post.

The pizza establishment’s last day at its former Ottawa location was in September.

Plans to get the new building up and running as a restaurant again have been a long time in the making. The building has been vacant since the former Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant closed in 2019 after 39 years in business.

At about 5,000 square feet, Iniga Pizzeria will be equipped to accommodate patrons with space for both indoor and outdoor dining.

Among the amenities featured inside will be a divided bar and dining space along with multiple TVs mounted at the bar.

Iniga Pizzeria will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12 noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to its website.