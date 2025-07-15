Eyemart Express to bring sharp focus to eyecare in DeKalb

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer dedicated to providing focused eyecare at an affordable price, is expanding to northern Illinois with a location along Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The new store, 2335 Sycamore Road in the Oakland Place Shopping Center next to T-Mobile, is expected to open on July 21, making for the company’s sixth location in Illinois.

At Eyemart Express, patrons can choose from more than 2,000 frames at affordable prices for the whole family, including brands like Versace, Burberry, Longchamp, Tory Burch and Ray-Ban. And children can find their favorites like Jonas Paul, Paw Patrol and My Little Pony.

In its 35-year history, Eyemart Express works with in-store lens labs and skilled lab specialists to create jobs, both full-time and part-time, ranging from eyewear experts to lab technicians and opticians. Coupled with extending a benefits package for all employees, Eyemart Express offers employees training and development programs to help individuals navigate careers in the optical industry.

“There is a need in DeKalb for expert eye care with an emphasis on customer service,” said Michelle Judd, Eyemart Express district manager who oversees DeKalb. “Our new Eyemart Express store reinforces our commitment to providing the community convenient access to eye exams and glasses, especially when people are short on time and watching their dollars. We’re here to help members of the community see every moment clearly and feel their best without breaking the bank.”

Eyemart Express also supports charitable causes through donations to the national nonprofit cancer research and treatment organization, Stand Up To Cancer, according to a news release. The company also helps build awareness of mental health organization, PeaceLove, through sales of frame collections. The store offers a 20% discount to veterans, military families, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers and other school staff members in DeKalb, according to a release.

DeKalb residents are invited to schedule a comprehensive eye exam with Dr. Prayag Shah of Shah Vision Consultants. He has an office inside the Eyemart Express store. Patrons also have the option of bringing in an existing prescription from their eye doctor.

Eyemart Express will open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.