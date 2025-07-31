Two new nail salons to open this summer in DeKalb

Rosy Nail and Spa, at 921 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, held a soft opening on July 24. (Megann Horstead)

Two nail salons are joining the DeKalb business scene this summer.

Nestled in the Schucks Shopping Center is Rosy Nail and Spa, 921 S. Annie Glidden Road.

The spa specializes in pedicures, manicures, waxing, Gel-X, and more.

The spa held a soft opening on July 24, where all patrons who dropped in received 30% off all services. That same offer is valid every day until Aug. 1.

Rosy Nail and Spa is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted.

Elsewhere in the city’s downtown is D’reme Nails, 112 E. Lincoln Highway.

The salon specializes in manicures, pedicures, and more.

On its Facebook page, D’reme Nails announced an Aug. 14 soft opening.

D’reme Nails will be open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.