Barb City Furniture opens in DeKalb

Barb City Furniture is seen Nov. 3, 2025, at its new location at 2353 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A new furniture store promising high-quality finds that keep up with the latest trends has set up shop along Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Barb City Furniture has found a home in town at 2353 Sycamore Road.

The store first opened its doors to patrons this fall.

Barb City Furniture offers options for customers to pay now or later.

Inside the store, patrons will find everything from lift chairs and dressers, to loveseats and reclining sofas.

The store’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call 779-400-9892.