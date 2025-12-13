New decoration and design shop opens in DeKalb

The storefront outside Allegory Decoration and Design in DeKalb is seen in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Kimberly Le)

A new shop promising a special curated collection of decoration and design essentials has found a home in the landmark downtown Fargo block in DeKalb, its owner said.

Allegory Decoration and Design, 629 E. Lincoln Highway, opened this fall and is run and operated by DeKalb resident Kimberly Lewis.

Lewis said business is going well so far.

“I launched with a soft opening during that November record snowfall,” Lewis said. “But the response from the community, it’s been lovely so far.”

An experienced retail manager with a background at Ralph Lauren, Shabby Chic and Farrow & Ball, Lewis brings a flair for decoration and design to the downtown DeKalb business scene. The DeKalb native also draws upon experience locally in the Chicago area for local small businesses, including flooring and remodeling kitchens and bathrooms.

Lewis has long been inspired to open her own shop.

“I am a shopkeeper at heart, so operating my own home store has always been a dream and a goal,” Lewis said. “Allegory is where I can share my joy, creativity, and product expertise to its highest potential in service. And Allegory was born from years in retail showroom management and design sales in the Chicagoland, specifying furnishings, flooring, tile and countertops.”

As a Northern Illinois University alumnus, Lewis said choosing to run a shop in town made sense for her.

“I love the historic downtown architecture,” she said. “I love the community and the countryside. I wanted a shop that would have good bones, big windows, and vintage charm, and I found that in the storefront that I’m situated in on what is the historic Route 66 in that landmark Fargo block on the east side of downtown DeKalb.”

At Allegory Decoration and Design, Lewis intends to offer design services, as well as retail sales and virtual appointments.

Lewis said she takes pride in what her shop has to offer.

“I have a selection of hardwood flooring, tile, and countertops that are brands that I personally favor, and I’ve specified throughout my interior design work,” she said. “These are products that I know really well.”

Lewis said she tends to lean into nature for inspiration.

“Most of the tile and countertops are inspired by stone,” she said. “There’s really beautiful, practical, wide plank [luxury vinyl planks]. There’s a beautiful quality pre-finished hardwood collection that I’ve chosen because I’ve worked with it, and I love the wood species. I love the performance, and I love the characteristics of the wood.”

At Allegory Decoration and Design, patrons will find naturalist-inspired art, objects and furnishings.

Lewis said it all reflects her love for classics.

When asked what, if any, influence the proliferation of social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram has on her and her business, Lewis said she’s inspired by it all.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see how I can utilize any of the media platforms really to expand my reach,” she said. “I think Pinterest is a fantastic tool. I’ve been using it with clients for a really long time.”

Allegory Decoration and Design occupies approximately 1,000 square feet in a building anchored by Fargo Skateboarding.

Lewis said she has plenty of displays and products to roll out in the coming weeks.

“My goals as a decorator and a shop owner [are] to craft intentional layered spaces and interiors for customers that tell the unique story of their own home,” she said.

Lewis said she hopes patrons will check out what separates her shop from the competitors.

“I have a pretty specific curated collection of products, not a lot of what’s in town in DeKalb,” Lewis said. “And certainly, I wanted it to be a little more special. I’m going to be offering a lot of decorative tiles, a lot of beautiful color and patterns, not much of what’s in DeKalb.”

The shop’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Allegory Decoration and Design will also be open on Tuesday by appointment or by chance.

For information or to schedule a consultation intake, visit allegorydecoration.com.