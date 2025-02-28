Plans for developing pizza place, entertainment venue in downtown DeKalb approved

DeKALB – Plans to redevelop two downtown DeKalb buildings – the former Eduardo’s Restaurant and McCabe’s – became one step closer to reality this week.

The DeKalb City Council approved in a series of 6-0 votes a pair of development agreements with public money to help make it happen. Mayor Cohen Barnes and 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell were absent.

Plans for the historic building formerly that used to house McCabe’s, 323 and 333 E. Lincoln Highway, would involve an entertainment venue, city documents show. The petitioner, David Long, said he also wants to build out apartments on the third level.

To do that, Long sought the city’s backing of a $200,000 tax increment financing loan to help make it possible, city documents show.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he’s excited to see that there are plans to revive McCabes.

“It’s been an architectural icon in our downtown for all of our lifetimes, but it’s been vacant,” Nicklas said. “The first floors of the 323 and 333 [E. Lincoln Highway] have been vacant since the late 90s.”

Council action will go to safety improvements centered on the installation of fire sprinkler systems and related connections to central fire alarm systems, according to development proposals.

Eduardo's Mexican Restaurant, 214 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb (Katie Finlon)

Plans for the former Eduardo’s Restaurant, 206 E. Lincoln Highway, would involve opening up a new restaurant featuring a full bar and an open-hearth pizza oven, city documents show.

The applicant, Tom Cottingham, had requested a $98,000 TIF loan, which would help make the development happen, he said.

It’s not the first time the former Eduardo’s building has received aid from the city. The building was awarded a $216,800 TIF loan in February 2020 by the City Council, city documents show.

Officials have said the building couldn’t be opened without these improvements.

Nicklas pointed to how the city had recently updated its fire code for uses, such as hospitality buildings.

The city’s Joint Review Board, which reviews the city’s TIF spending, supported both projects, officials said.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic expressed his appreciation to the applicant for wanting to do business in downtown DeKalb.

“The investment is greatly appreciated,” Verbic said.