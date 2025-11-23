Fire + Wine to open in St. Charles in January

Opening in January, 2026, Fire + Wine in St.Charles is specializing in sharable Italian-style, tapas-inspired plates. (Photo Provided By Fire + Wine)

With wood-fired gourmet pizzas, sharable Italian-style tapas plates, and plentiful pastas, Fire + Wine looks to bring an upscale-casual atmosphere to St. Charles.

The restaurant, expected to open in January, also will offer a curated wine and craft-cocktail program. The city granted the restaurant a liquor license on Nov. 17.

Fire + Wine is located at 200 N. Kirk Road in the Fox Haven Square development on the east side of St. Charles.

Fire + Wine in St. Charles is offering curated wine and a craft-cocktail program. (Photo Provided By Fire + Wine)

Owner Brian Goewey is no stranger to the community. He already brought some cultural flair as the owner of Gia Mia Pizza Bar and moto imoto. He also owns several other restaurants in other towns. Joining Goewey is business partner Eugenio Aliminodi.

Construction is still underway on the restaurant. The project developer is BG Hospitality Group.

Goewey previously opened a Fire + Wine location in downtown Glen Ellyn in 2012. The restaurant has since become a “high-traffic, award-winning local favorite for brunch, lunch and dinner,” according to city documents.

Decked in bricks for a “lively, comfortable atmosphere,” Goewey intends to replicate the success experienced in Glen Ellyn in the new St. Charles location.

Some of the stand-outs on the menu include the fig and prosciutto wood-fire pizza, the rigatoni bolognese, and the hanger steak.

The smaller tapas-inspired plates include BBQ octopus, calamari and shrimp fritti and veal meatballs al forno.

The restaurant looks to celebrate its motto, “Love to eat, eat to live.”