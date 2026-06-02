Joliet announces June events, live entertainment at City Square and Billie Limacher Park

People gathering for the opening of the new City Square in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Joliet is kicking off the summer season with a full month of live music, community celebrations, family activities and special events throughout downtown Joliet in June at the new City Square and Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

June marks the inaugural programming season for City Square, downtown Joliet’s new public gathering space located at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets across from the historic Rialto Square Theatre.

A sign for Joliet City Square seen on May 4, 2026, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The space features a permanent concert stage, interactive programming areas, landscaped seating, water features, and the signature “red carpet” promenade connecting the Square to the Rialto.

The official dedication of City Square will take place on at noon on Thursday, June 18, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for downtown Joliet. The celebration continues with opening celebration weekend at City Square from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 26 and 27, featuring two full days of live music, arts, culture and community festivities.

The weekend will be highlighted by a Friday night drone show and entertainment across two stages showcasing an impressive lineup of local and regional talent.

Friday’s featured performances include acclaimed Chicago blues powerhouse The Nick Moss Band and The Selectones. Saturday programming includes the Joliet Drama Guild presentation of Love’s Labour’s Lost, along with performances by Brian Motyll, John Condron & The O.G.O., and Big Sky Ensemble. The celebration will also feature cultural performances by the Mt. Carmel Florico Dance Group, appearances by Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres, family-friendly entertainment, kids’ activities and more as the community comes together to celebrate a vibrant new era for downtown Joliet.

A monument sign for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is posted at the park entrance at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Meanwhile, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park will once again welcome residents for outdoor entertainment with the return of the popular Concerts on the Hill series. Please see below for a full lineup of June’s events or visit joliet.gov for more information.

June 3

Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square

Dancing in the Square (The Lockport Swing Thing featuring The Rusty Gates Band - Swing Dancing) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 4

Cars & Guitars | 5-8 p.m. | City Square

Concerts on the Hill (Metropolitan You Symphony Orchestra & American Legion Band) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

Laura Bryna Performance | 9-10:15 p.m. | City Square

June 5

Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square

Sounds on 66 Concert Series (Righteous Hillbillies) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 6

Star Wars Day | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Downtown Joliet/City Square

June 9

Wellness Workouts (Kelly Fowler, Sage Bodywork & Wellness - Yoga) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square

June 10

Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square

Dancing in the Square (I Just Wanna Dance Studio - Salsa & Bachata) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 11

Concerts on the Hill (The Hurricane Project) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

June 11-14

Remembering Our Fallen Memorial Exhibit | All day | City Square

June 12

Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square

Sounds on 66 Concert Series (Johnny Rustler & The Beach Bum Band, featuring a special performance by US Navy Veteran Scott Kost | 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 16

Wellness Workouts (Samantha Ramirez - Pilates) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square

June 17

Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square

Dancing in the Square (Line Dancing with Ton featuring The Muzician DJ - Line Dancing) | 5:00-7:00 p.m. | City Square

June 18

Tall Tales & Silly Songs with Todd Downing | 10:30-11:15 a.m. | City Square

Official dedication of City Square | Noon-1 p.m. | City Square

Concerts on the Hill (Cornerstone Drumline & Joliet Jakes) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

June 19

Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square

Sounds on 66 Concert Series honoring Juneteenth Souled Out Thursdays Band)| 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 23

Wellness Workouts (Fanny Sanchez - Yoga) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square

“Ferris Buellers Day Off” (Movie) presented by Amazon 7 p.m. | City Square

June 24

Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square

Dancing in the Square (Sunny Side Swing - Swing Dancing) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square

June 25

Concerts on the Hill (Cloggin Craze & Jake Vaughn Music) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

June 26

Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square

City Square Celebration Weekend (Drone show) | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | City Square

June 26 - June 27

City Square Celebration Weekend | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | City Square

June 30