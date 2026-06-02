Joliet announces June events, live entertainment at City Square and Billie Limacher Park

Joliet is kicking off the summer season with a full month of live music, community celebrations, family activities and special events throughout downtown Joliet in June at the new City Square and Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.
June marks the inaugural programming season for City Square, downtown Joliet’s new public gathering space located at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets across from the historic Rialto Square Theatre.
The space features a permanent concert stage, interactive programming areas, landscaped seating, water features, and the signature “red carpet” promenade connecting the Square to the Rialto.
The official dedication of City Square will take place on at noon on Thursday, June 18, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for downtown Joliet. The celebration continues with opening celebration weekend at City Square from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 26 and 27, featuring two full days of live music, arts, culture and community festivities.
The weekend will be highlighted by a Friday night drone show and entertainment across two stages showcasing an impressive lineup of local and regional talent.
Friday’s featured performances include acclaimed Chicago blues powerhouse The Nick Moss Band and The Selectones. Saturday programming includes the Joliet Drama Guild presentation of Love’s Labour’s Lost, along with performances by Brian Motyll, John Condron & The O.G.O., and Big Sky Ensemble. The celebration will also feature cultural performances by the Mt. Carmel Florico Dance Group, appearances by Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres, family-friendly entertainment, kids’ activities and more as the community comes together to celebrate a vibrant new era for downtown Joliet.
Meanwhile, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park will once again welcome residents for outdoor entertainment with the return of the popular Concerts on the Hill series. Please see below for a full lineup of June’s events or visit joliet.gov for more information.
June 3
- Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square
- Dancing in the Square (The Lockport Swing Thing featuring The Rusty Gates Band - Swing Dancing) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 4
- Cars & Guitars | 5-8 p.m. | City Square
- Concerts on the Hill (Metropolitan You Symphony Orchestra & American Legion Band) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
- Laura Bryna Performance | 9-10:15 p.m. | City Square
June 5
- Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square
- Sounds on 66 Concert Series (Righteous Hillbillies) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 6
- Star Wars Day | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Downtown Joliet/City Square
June 9
- Wellness Workouts (Kelly Fowler, Sage Bodywork & Wellness - Yoga) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square
June 10
- Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square
- Dancing in the Square (I Just Wanna Dance Studio - Salsa & Bachata) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 11
- Concerts on the Hill (The Hurricane Project) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
June 11-14
- Remembering Our Fallen Memorial Exhibit | All day | City Square
June 12
- Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square
- Sounds on 66 Concert Series (Johnny Rustler & The Beach Bum Band, featuring a special performance by US Navy Veteran Scott Kost | 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 16
- Wellness Workouts (Samantha Ramirez - Pilates) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square
June 17
- Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square
- Dancing in the Square (Line Dancing with Ton featuring The Muzician DJ - Line Dancing) | 5:00-7:00 p.m. | City Square
June 18
- Tall Tales & Silly Songs with Todd Downing | 10:30-11:15 a.m. | City Square
- Official dedication of City Square | Noon-1 p.m. | City Square
- Concerts on the Hill (Cornerstone Drumline & Joliet Jakes) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
June 19
- Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square
- Sounds on 66 Concert Series honoring Juneteenth Souled Out Thursdays Band)| 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 23
- Wellness Workouts (Fanny Sanchez - Yoga) | 7-8 a.m. | City Square
- “Ferris Buellers Day Off” (Movie) presented by Amazon 7 p.m. | City Square
June 24
- Outdoor Family Storytime | 10:30-11 a.m. | City Square
- Dancing in the Square (Sunny Side Swing - Swing Dancing) | 5-7 p.m. | City Square
June 25
- Concerts on the Hill (Cloggin Craze & Jake Vaughn Music) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
June 26
- Chicago Street Farmers Market | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Square
- City Square Celebration Weekend (Drone show) | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | City Square
June 26 - June 27
- City Square Celebration Weekend | 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. | City Square
June 30
- Wellness Workouts (Charles Murray - Get Your Body in Motion) presented by Silver Cross Hospital | 7-8 a.m. | City Square