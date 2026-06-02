Snowballs vs. Squirrels: Entertainment baseball event set where Cougars play

A Rocket Squirrel player jumps as he faces a Chicago Snowball player at the Corncrib in Bloomington-Normal. Known as entertainment baseball, the two sides will perform baseball – as well as comedy, dancing and trick plays – June 6 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Photo provided by Samantha Carmean)

Chicago Snowballs vs. Rocket Squirrels will perform sports entertainment at Northwestern Medicine Stadium in Geneva on Saturday, June 6.

According to a news release, the teams blend baseball with comedy, music, dancing and crowd interaction at the stadium, 34W002 Cherry Lane.

Fans can expect trick plays, backflips, dancing umpires, choreographed routines, interactive games with the crowd, on-field comedy, music and live entertainment, the release stated.

“We don’t just play baseball – we put on a show,” Chicago Snowballs founder Cherie Travis stated in the release. “This is the ultimate family-friendly entertainment. Kids love it and go wild meeting their favorite players. And we’re proud to be a coed team where kids can see both male and female athletes performing, competing and entertaining together.”

The game is also a special performance for the deaf community with a reserved seating section, sign language interpreter and printed materials.

“We want everyone to come out to enjoy the fun,” Travis stated in the release.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with pre-game entertainment and the first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.chicagosnowballs.com.