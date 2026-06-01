STC Live! returns to downtown St. Charles with free live music

STC Live! events will take place every Wednesday and Friday evening through the beginning of September in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

STC Live!, a series of free live music performances on the 1st Street Plaza and at local St. Charles businesses, returns for the 2026 season Wednesday, June 3.

This summer-long event will feature over 35 performances through September 28 on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The season kicks-off on Friday, June 3, with two live shows. Matt Keen will perform at The Office Dining & Spirits and Leslie Hunt will perform on the 1st Street Plaza as part of the STC Live! Cycle into Summer. At this performance, attendees are encouraged to bike to the 1st Street Plaza to enjoy giveaways, biking resources, and more provided by different community organizations.

“St. Charles has such a vibrant live music scene, and we’re thrilled to offer the community free performances on the 1st Street Plaza and at many of our wonderful local businesses,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in a news release. “We hope these events bring family and friends together to enjoy great music, while also supporting the local businesses that make our community so special.”

For more information, visit stcalliance.org/stclive.