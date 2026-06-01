Local summer concert series bring live music to communities across northern Illinois

Communities across northern Illinois are turning up the volume with the return of local summer concert series. From park pavilions and downtown plazas to riverfront stages, towns throughout the region are hosting free or low-cost shows featuring everything from classic rock and country to jazz and pop.

These neighborhood concert series offer some of the easiest—and most enjoyable—ways to spend summer evenings close to home.

KANE COUNTY

Live & Uncorked Concert Series – North Aurora

Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy during this weekly BYOB concert series at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. This event for adults 21 and over features local bands spanning genres like classic rock, pop, country and more. Bands performing this year include The Simple Remedy, Billy Elton, The Wayouts and Bon Journeyed. The Live & Uncorked concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June and July. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit blackberryfarm.info/special-events/live-uncorked-concert-series.

River Rhapsody Concert Series – Batavia

This free summer cultural arts concert series will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17-Aug. 5 at Peg Bond Center in Batavia. No concert is scheduled July 8. This year’s lineup includes The Throwbacks, Chicago Rockhouse and Stevie McVie. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org/event/river-rhapsody.

STC Live! – St. Charles

Enjoy free live music from 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday beginning June 3 on the 1st Street Plaza and at various downtown businesses. Visit stcalliance.org/stclive for a list of performers and schedules.

Concerts at the Park – Geneva

The Geneva Park District’s Concerts at the Park series runs from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning July 8 at River Park, located along the Fox River. Performers include Mr. Myers, The Throwbacks, Wildwood Country and Good Clean Fun. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.

Summer Concerts in Lincoln Park – St. Charles

The St. Charles Park District presents free live concerts at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Lincoln Park Gazebo in downtown St. Charles. Performers include the Feel Good Party Band, Anthem, Vintage Swing Band and more. Visit stcparks.org/summer-concerts for more information.

McHENRY COUNTY

Algonquin Summer Concert Series

Algonquin’s Summer Concert Series is set for 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6 at Jerry Kautz Pavilion at Towne Park. The event begins at 6 p.m. with food trucks. Performers include Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats, ARRA, Heartache Tonight, Brass from the Past and many more. Visit algonquin.org for more information and a schedule of events.

Concerts on the Square – Huntley

Huntley’s summer concert series begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 with the Pino Farina Band, and run Tuesdays through Aug. 4 in Huntley Town Square. Bands include Hillybilly Rockstarz, Tennessee Whiskey, Cadillac Groove and more. Visit huntley.il.us for more information and a schedule of performances.

Woodstock City Band Concerts on the Square

The Woodstock City Band will perform free concerts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the historic Park in the Square. The concerts begin June 3 and run through July 22. Visit woodstockil.gov/1027/Park-in-the-Square for more information.

Woodstock Summer Concert Series

The free music continues from 7-9 p.m. Fridays in August with the city’s Summer Concert Series. Concerts are set for Aug. 7, 14 and 21. Performers include The Boat Drunks, The Blooze Brothers and Chicago Latin Band. Visit woodstockil.gov/1027/Park-in-the-Square for more information.

Pearl Street Market and Music in the Park – McHenry

Enjoy the Pearl Street Market and free live music from 7-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 3 in Veterans Park. Bands include Zydeco Voodoo, Brass on Fire, McHenry City Band, Cowboy Man and more. Visit the Pearl Street Market’s Facebook page for more information and a schedule.

Members of Serendipity sing during the Crystal Lake Park District's Concert in the Park on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Main Beach in Crystal Lake. The concert was part of the park district's weekly Tuesday night summer concert series. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Concerts in the Park – Crystal Lake

The Crystal Lake Park District’s free concert series runs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Main Beach. Performers include Mr. Myers, American English, Crystal Lake Community Band and more. Rotating food trucks will be on site each week. Visit crystallakeparks.org for more information and a schedule of events.

Fox Lake Friday Night Live: Artisan Market & Concert Series

Fox Lake’s Friday Night Live series returns for the 2026 season June 5 and runs through Aug. 21 at Lakefront Park. The market is from 5-8 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. Performers include Kashmir, Simply Elton, The 1985, American Idiots and many more. Visit foxlake.org for more information and a schedule of events.

WILL COUNTY

Sounds on 66 – Joliet

This new music series, held in the new City Square in downtown Joliet, runs from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays, June 5-Aug. 28. Performers include a variety of artists in all genres, from reggae, country, rock, pop and more. Visit joliet.gov/our-city/visitors/city-square for more information and a schedule of concerts.

Rockin’ the Ville Concert Series – Romeoville

Romeoville’s Rockin’ the Ville concerts are from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays at Deer Park from June 11 through Sept. 3. Scheduled bands include Loudernow, Guitarra Azul, Tim Gleason Band, ‘90s Pop Nation and many more. Visit romeoville.org for more information and a schedule of events.

LockRocks Summer Concert Series – Lockport

LockRocks free live music series in Dellwood Park has three dates for 2026. Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band and The Ron Burgundys will kick off the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 29. The Country Night and The Hair Band Night will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 and Made in America – A Tribute to Toby Keith wraps up the series at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. Visit lockportpark.org for more information.

Pop-Up Park Jams – Lockport

Lockport Park District presents this free live music series every Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 3-Aug. 26 in Dellwood Park. Performers include The Digs, Chris James Duo, Riley Brothers and more. Visit lockportpark.org for more information and a schedule of events.

Wednesday Night Summer Concerts – Bolingbrook

The summer live music events begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 3 through Sept. 9 at the Performing Arts Center. Performers include Jessie’s Girl, The Mike Wheeler Band, FreeByrd, Sparks Fly and many more. Visit the event Facebook page for more information and a schedule.

Concerts on the Hill – Joliet

This is the 52nd season of Concerts on the Hill at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The concerts are at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays June 4-Aug. 27. Performers include Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra, Joliet American Legion Band and more. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information and a lineup of performers.

DeKALB COUNTY

DeKalb Municipal Band Summer Concert Series

The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform free concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 10 through Aug. 19 at the Dee Palmer Bandshell in Hopkins Park. Visit dekalbmunicipalband.com for more information and a complete schedule of performances.

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs at Hopkins Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Sycamore Park District Summer Concert Series

The Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore will host free concerts at 7 p.m. Thursdays June 4, 11, 18 and July 9, 16 and 23. Performers include Billy Elton, Grady Experience, Messengers and more. Visit sycparks.org for a full schedule and more information.

Music at the Mansion – DeKalb

The DeKalb Park District’s Music at the Mansion series kicks off Wednesday, June 10 at the Ellwood Mansion with the Feel Good Party Band from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The free live music series continues on Wednesdays through July 22. Other performers include Classical Blast, Tambora, The Rhythm Rockets and more. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Visit dekalbparkdistrict.com for more information.

DuPAGE COUNTY

Lakeside Pavilion Free Summer Concert Series – Glen Ellyn

The McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus will host this free live music series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August. Performers include Electric Avenue: The ’80s MTV Experience, The Barricade Boys, Uptown Soul, Rhinestone Cowgirls and more. Visit atthemac.org for more information and a complete lineup.

Summer Concert Series – Downers Grove

The Downers Grove Park District presents this free music series at 7 p.m. Tuesdays June 9 through Aug. 11 in Fishel Park. Performers include Rosie & The Rivets, Libido Funk Circus, Mellencougar, Cadillac Groove and more. Visit dgparks.org for more information.

Concerts at Memorial Park – Wheaton

The Wheaton Park District presents concerts in Memorial Park. The series begins Friday, June 26 with The Traveling Salvation Show– A Tribute to Neil Diamond and Mulberry Street– A Tribute to Billy Joel. The concerts continue on weekends through Sept. 12. Other concerts include tributes to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger, Guns N’ Roses and ZZ Top, Tom Petty and Creedence Clearwater Revival, along with concerts by the DuPage Symphony Orchestra and more. Tickets to these shows cost $10-$12. Visit memorialparkwheaton.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Concerts in Your Park – Naperville

The Naperville Park District’s free summer concerts are at 7 p.m. Sundays May 31 through July 26 in different parks throughout the city. Performers include Infunktious, The Messengers, Brass on Fire and more. Visit napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark for more information and specific locations.

Naper Nights Summer Concert Series

The Naper Settlement hosts a live music series on three weekends this summer: June 19-20, July 17-18 and Aug. 14-15. Tickets are required for these concerts. Performers include tributes to Aretha Franklin, Sly and the Family Stone, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Swift, Van Halen and many more. Visit napersettlement.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Music at the Gazebo – Elmhurst

The Music at the Gazebo concerts are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays June 4, 18 and 25 and July 16 and 23 at the gazebo at Spring Road at the Prairie Path. Performers include Los Tamales, The Sting Rays, Livestream and more. Visit springroad.com/our-events for more information.

Fourth Fridays Summer Concert Series – Elmhurst

The Elmhurst History Museum’s annual free summer concert series will be held on the museum’s outdoor public performance space. Performances are at 7 p.m. June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25. Performers include the Illinois Brass Band, Blooze Brothers Band and more. Visit elmhursthistory.org for more information and a lineup of bands.

SAUK VALLEY

Dixon Municipal Band Summer Sounds

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform free concerts at the Page Park Band Shell at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from June 4 through Aug. 6. For more information, visit dixonmunicipalband.com.

Discover Dixon’s Music at the Square

Head to John Dixon Park on Friday evenings for a picnic dinner and live music from 5:30-7 p.m. from June 4 through Aug. 28. Visit discoverdixon.com for a lineup of performers and more information.

Rock River Jazz Band

The Rock River Jazz Band will perform free concerts throughout the summer at 7 p.m., alternating between the Page Park Band Shell and RB&W Park in Rock Falls. For more information and a full schedule, visit rockriverjazzband.com/team-1.

Sterling Municipal Band - “Music Under the Stars”

The Sterling Municipal Band’s summer concert series, “Music Under the Stars,” is at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from June 3 through Aug. 5 at the Grandon Civic Center in Central Memorial Park. Visit sterlingmainstreet.com for more information.

An estimated crowd of 2,500 turned out to listen to Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater tribute band, during the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug, 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Mt. Morris Jamboree

Enjoy free concerts from 7-9 p.m. on Friday nights June through August at the Mt. Morris Bandshell. Visit mtmorrisil.net/visit/concert-series for a complete schedule and music lineup.

ILLINOIS VALLEY

Ottawa Music in the Park

Ottawa’s Music in the Park free concert series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and runs every Saturday through Aug. 29 in Washington Park. Performers include Johnny Lyons & The Pryde, Mary & The Troublemakers, Libido Funk Circus, Radium City Rebels and much more. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information and a complete schedule.

Third Thursday Concerts at Hegeler Carus Mansion – La Salle

The Hegeler Carus Mansion offers concerts from a variety of bands and performers from 6:30-8 p.m. Upcoming performers include The Wise Guys on June 18, Harmonix Duo on July 16 and Steve Sharp on Aug. 20. Concerts are $5 per person. Visit hegelercarus.org/events for more information.

Music Under the Oaks – Peru

Enjoy free concerts on select Fridays from 6-9 p.m. at Centennial Park in Peru. Performances are set for June 5 and 12, July 11 and 17, and Aug. 7, 14 and 28. Bands include Chicago Blue’s Band, Written Warning, Tailgate Confessions and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information and a schedule of events.

Down on Main Street Summer Concerts – Princeton

The free concert series kicks off Friday, June 19 from 5-9 p.m. with Neon ’90s Country Rewind and continues July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25 with a variety of bands and performers. Visit princetontourism.org for more information and a schedule of events.

Princeton Community Band Summer Concerts

The Princeton Community Band will perform free concerts at Soldiers & Sailors Park from 6-8 p.m. on June 7 and 21, July 5, 12 and 26, and Aug. 2. Visit princetontourism.org for more information.

Jammin’ at the Clock – Streator

Streator’s Jammin’ at the Clock summer concert series brings live music every Friday from 6-8 p.m. June 5 through Aug. 28 at Heritage Park. Performers include Zydeco Voodoo, King of Mars, Blind Mice, Cadillac Groove and many more. Visit the Facebook page for more information and a complete schedule of events.

Shaw Local correspondent Vicki Martinka Petersen contributed to this list.