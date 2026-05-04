Fresh Finds: Farmers Markets to visit in northern Illinois this season

Outdoor Farmers Market season is here, bringing fresh produce, handmade goods and more back to local downtowns and parks.

The 2026 season offers plenty of opportunities to shop local and support regional growers and vendors. Whether you’re looking for just-picked fruits and vegetables, baked goods or artisan products, these Farmers Markets in northern Illinois are the perfect addition to your shopping routine.

Creek Side Market Garden sells fresh farm produce at the Batavia Farmers' Market on June 29, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

Kane County

Batavia Farmers Market

Visit downtown Batavia between 8 a.m. and noon every Saturday, May 16 through Oct. 17, for the outdoor market. Stroll along North River Street between Wilson and Spring Streets and check out the produce, baked goods, plants, honey and additional farm products. All vendors must grow, harvest, and/or produce at least 75% of market products. For more information, including the weekly vendor list, visit the Batavia Farmers Market’s Facebook page.

Aurora Farmers Market

The Aurora Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, June 6 through Oct. 3, at 65 S. Water St. Each week, the market not only has fresh produce, but also pastry items, local food trucks, and vendors, including Aurora’s famous Dick’s Mini Donuts, coffee, unique artisan items, live music and more. The city will also host a market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays with a location still to be determined. The dates for the Wednesday market are July 1 through Sept. 2. Check the website for more information about the Wednesday market location. aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market

Geneva French Market

The Geneva French Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October in the Geneva Metra Station parking lot at South and Fourth Streets. The French Market features fresh fruits and vegetables, fine textiles, baked goods, unique gifts, artisan food vendors and more. bensidounusa.com

St. Charles Farmers Market

The outdoor St. Charles Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, June through October. The new location is on Riverside Avenue, north of the Municipal Center, in downtown St. Charles. The market features a variety of vendors and goods, including herbs, flowers, produce, baked goods, minerals, jewelry and much more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Will County

Chicago Street Farmers Market – Joliet

The Chicago Street Market in Joliet runs Fridays, May 22 through Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 91 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The 2026 market will include new vendors and returning favorites, with a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, local honey, handcrafted items and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information. The Joliet Park District also has a Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, May 20-Sept. 16, at 3000 W. Jefferson St. chistreetmarkets.com

New Lenox Farmers Market

This is the second year of the New Lenox Farmers Market, with expanded offerings in 2026. Shoppers will find more variety of local farmers and vendors. The market is held Thursdays from 4-8 p.m., May 21 through Sept. 24, at 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox. chistreetmarkets.com

Plainfield Farmers Open Air Market

The Plainfield Farmers Market happens Sundays at the Plainfield Public Library parking lot, 15025 S. Illinois St., in historic downtown Plainfield. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday, June 7 through Sept. 13. There will be a variety of 40-50 vendors each week, highlighting organic produce from local farmers and a variety of breads, cakes, cookies, handcrafted items, wood-carved creations, soaps, jewelry, clothing and more. Shoppers also can enjoy live music while browsing the market. facebook.com/HistoricPlainfieldFarmersMarket

Trackside Farmers Market – Lockport

The Trackside Farmers Market in Lockport opens May 23 and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 19 at the Lockport Metra Station. chistreetmarkets.com.

McHenry County

Farmers Market+ at The Dole – Crystal Lake

Billed as a “Farmers Market and so much more,” the Farmers Market+ at The Dole is both a traditional Farmers Market that features produce, flowers and baked goods, but also offers live acoustic music, local artists, food trucks, kids’ attractions, a cash bar and more. The opening day of the outdoor market is Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and returns each Sunday. More than 80 vendors are expected on site each week. The Dole Mansion is at 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. thedole.org

People enjoy The Dole Farmers Market in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market

The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 13 and runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 26 in Depot Park. You’ll find organic produce, homemade treats, handmade crafts and much more. downtowncl.org/events/farmers-market

Cary Farmers Market

The Rotary Club of Cary Grove hosts the Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, June through Sept. 27, on Main Street in downtown Cary. Shop goods from local vendors and businesses. For more information, including a list of weekly vendors, visit the Cary Farmers Market page on Facebook.

Woodstock Farmers Market

The Woodstock Farmers Market in the historic downtown Woodstock Square runs on Saturdays, May through October, with additional Tuesday markets. The streets on all four sides of the square, as well as the park in the center, are lined with vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is a producers’ market, which means only vendors who grow or make their own products are allowed to participate. More than 70 vendors attend the Saturday market, which features organic and homegrown produce, baked goods, coffee, beer, natural meats and dairy, honey, soaps and body products, candles, crafts, perennials and plants, fresh-cut flowers and more. Shoppers can enjoy live music from local artists while browsing. woodstockfarmersmarket.org

Pearl Street Market – McHenry

The Pearl Street Market is every Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m., May 14 through Sept. 3, at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. in McHenry. After shopping, stick around for live music, which begins at 7 p.m., while enjoying dinner from one of the rotating food trucks. Visit the Pearl Street Market on Facebook for more information about vendors and bands performing each week.

Spring Grove Farmers Market

The Spring Grove Farmers Market happens the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May though October, at Main Street Park. Pick up fresh goods while enjoying live entertainment and breakfast or lunch specials from Erika’s Odd Coffee Truck. Visit springgrovevillage.com/2026-farmers-market for more information about the market and weekly vendors.

Huntley Farmers Market

Huntley’s Farmers Market opens May 30 and runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10 in downtown Huntley. huntley.il.us/residents/huntley_farmers_market.php

Sauk Valley

Dixon Farmers Market

Dixon Park District’s Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 2 through Oct. 10, at John Dixon Park, which is a new location for 2026. The bigger location is expected to allow even more fresh produce, handmade goods and local vendors. Visit the market on Facebook for a list of vendors and events. dixonparkdistrict.com/farmers-market

Dixon City Market

The Dixon City Market runs from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 27 through Aug. 5. More than 50 vendors are on hand each week, with locally sourced foods and more. The event also incorporates music, wine and beer tasting, kids’ activities and more. discoverdixon.com/events/dixon-city-market

Twin City Farmers Market – Sterling

The Twin City Farmers Market is held year-round from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, indoors at 106 Avenue A in Sterling, and expands outdoors in the Sterling Marketplace Pavilion from May through October. Many vendors are at the market all year, and more are added during the warmer months. Some of the goods you can find include locally raised meat, eggs, fresh-baked breads, sweets, jams and jellies, and seasonal produce, as well as arts and crafts items. twincityfarmersmarket.com

Illinois Valley

Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market

The Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market is on Saturdays from May 30 through Oct. 17. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jackson Street, south of Washington Park. It will feature produce from local farmers, craft artisans, bakers, nonprofit organizations and more. Some of the goods available will include art, jewelry, soap, clothing and other wares, which is why the event is also called a “makers” market. facebook.com/OttawaILFarmersMarket

Princeton Farmers Market

Princeton’s Farmers Market runs Saturdays from May through October from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Soldiers & Sailors Park. Visit the Facebook page for more information about weekly vendors.

Streator Farmers Market

The Streator Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, June through October, at Streator City Park. Visit streator.org for more information.

LCHS Canal Market

The La Salle County Historical Society’s Canal Market happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select weekends, May through September, at 210 S. Clark St. in Utica. Visit the Facebook page for more information about dates, vendors and more.

Kendall County

Oswego Country Market

The open-air outdoor market runs Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 7 through Sept. 27, on Main Street in downtown Oswego. In addition to fresh local produce, the market features meat, eggs, artisan cheeses, honey, pet goods, baked goods and specialty foods. Some vendors in recent years have included Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Nuts to Go, The Olive Gallery and numerous others. oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market

Riverside Farmers Market – Yorkville

The Riverside Farmers Market is a new Farmers Market in Yorkville, which will be held Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. beginning June 16 and running through Sept. 22. The market will have fresh produce, artisan foods, handcrafted goods, and locally made products. chistreetmarkets.com.

DeKalb County

DeKalb Farmers Market

The DeKalb Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 4 through Sept. 3, in downtown DeKalb’s Van Buer Plaza on the corner of Second and Locust Streets. Extended hours, which are noon to 6 p.m., will be available on Thursdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13. More than 25 local vendors bring their fresh produce, bread, baked goods, coffee, honey and more. Take a break from the office and enjoy a weekday lunch from food trucks while listening to live music from various performers from noon to 1:30 p.m. dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market

Produce lines the shelves at the Theis Farm Market booth at the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday. (Kelsey Rettke)

Shabbona Farmers Market

Shabbona Farmers Market runs every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 2 through October, at Purdy Park. The market features local gardeners, crafters and businesses. Some dates are special Family Fun Days with bounce houses and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Sunday at Sandwich

Sunday at Sandwich is a vintage, antique and handmade goods market held the second Sunday of the month, May through October (except for September), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. sundayatsandwich.com

Sycamore Farmers Market

The DeKalb County History Center is the new host of the Sycamore Farmers Market this year. The farmers market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from June 2 through Sept. 1 on the history center’s front lawn, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. The market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, prepared food, beverages, crafts and art. dekalbcountyhistory.org

DuPage County

Naper Settlement Farmers Market

The Naper Settlement Farmers Market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 1 through Sept. 23, in Naperville. The market offers a variety of mission-based, fair-trade and local goods. Shoppers can find fresh produce, honey, coffee, pottery and more, while listening to acoustic music on the Paw Paw Post Office porch. The Century Memorial Chapel will host guest speakers who will give agriculture-based lectures and classes. napersettlement.org

Naperville Farmers Market

The Naperville Farmers Market runs on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon, June 6 through Oct. 31, next to the Fifth Avenue Train Station at 200 E. Fifth Ave. The market features locally-grown food, as well as a variety of products and performances. napervillefarmersmarket.com

Elmhurst French Market

The Elmhurst French Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays from June 7 through Sept. 27 in the municipal lot on the corner of Park and Prospect Avenues. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst

Elmhurst Farmers Market

The Elmhurst Farmers Market runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 3 through Oct. 28, in the parking lot of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road. elmhurstfarmersmarket.org

Wheaton French Market

The Wheaton French Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Main and Liberty in downtown Wheaton. The market features fresh food, artisan goods and live music. bensidounusa.com/wheaton/

Lisle French Market

The Lisle French Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, May 2 though Oct. 24, at Commuter Lot B on Burlington Avenue east of Main Street, which is a new location for 2026. Market offerings include baked goods, cheeses, artisan crafts, pet products, olive oil, meats, knife sharpening and much more. Visit the Village of Lisle’s website for more information.

Downtown Downers Grove Market

The Indian Boundary YMCA sponsors the Downtown Downers Grove Market, which runs Saturdays, May 9 through Oct. 17, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Enjoy live music, tasty food and fresh goods from more than 60 vendors. Visit the YMCA’s website for more information.