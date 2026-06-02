Music of Johnny Cash to come alive at Festival 56 June 19-28

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” takes the stage at The Grace Theater at Festival 56 in Princeton from June 19 through June 28. (Image provided by Festival 56)

Festival 56 invites audiences to step into the world of The Man in Black when “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” takes the stage at The Grace Theater from June 19 through June 28.

This musical portrait of Johnny Cash’s life features five actor-musicians performing more than two dozen of his greatest hits. From love and faith to struggle and triumph, “Ring of Fire” celebrates the music and legacy of one of America’s most iconic performers. Suitable for all ages, the production offers an evening of unforgettable music and storytelling, according to a news release from Festival 56.

Directed by Chicago-based director Creg Sclavi and musically directed by Princeton native Nick Towns, the production features Jake Busse, Hattie McKinney, Evan Scott Shields, Sage Spiker and Luke Surretsky.

Tickets are on sale now through the Festival 56 Box Office. Ticket prices are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors age 65 and older and $17 for students.

The Grace Theater is wheelchair accessible and offers wheelchair-accessible seating. Festival 56 will make reasonable accommodations for patrons with disabilities. Requests for special accommodations should be made through the box office at least two weeks prior to the performance date.

For more information, visit festival56.com.