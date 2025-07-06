St. Charles’ 3-story sporting, dining and entertainment venue promises something for everyone

Rendering of Fox Haven Square, a proposed restaurant, retail and entertainment development near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

Next spring, Harbor House Paddle & Provisions could become a go-to stop for Kane County residents looking for exercise, coffee, drinks, a date night, live music and just about any other excursion.

Harbor House will bring three stories of entertainment and activities, including the area’s first padel courts, daily live entertainment and a variety of different food and drink offerings to the east side of St. Charles.

Contained within the 46,000-square-foot venue will be six indoor pickleball courts, three padel courts, seven duckpin bowling lanes, ping pong tables, and a darts gallery. Every level will have outdoor patio space with bocce courts and other lawn games.

Fox Haven Square will open this year on east side of St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Harbor House will be operated by Parker Hospitality, a Chicago-based restaurant group known for The Hampton Social, a coastal-inspired bar and small plates concept.

Parker Hospitality owner Brad Parker said he wants Harbor House to be the first thought in anyone’s mind when planning an activity in Kane County, from impressing out-of-town guests to family dinners or a simple day out.

“It’s really going to be a place where you can basically do anything,” Parker said. “We’re going to encompass all the parts of the country club without the fees.”

Parker said in addition to the nightlife and sporting offerings, the facility will open early for guests to stop for coffee, smoothies or a round of pickleball before work. The space will welcome even those who work from home a place to work remotely.

Memberships aren’t required at Harbor House, whether visiting for competition or for leisure.

“It’s really going to be a place where you can basically do anything,” Parker said. “We’re going to encompass all the parts of the country club without the fees.”

Harbor House will be part of Fox Haven Square, a highly anticipated mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and Illinois Route 64 on the east side of St. Charles.

Mayor Clint Hull shared his excitement over the project and credited former Mayor Lora Vitek and the City Council for their preliminary work.

“I’m very very excited about what’s coming,” Hull said. “As an avid pickleball player, I can’t wait for it to be up and ready to go.”

Hull said Fox Haven Square will be great for east side residents, and the city as a whole.

“There’s no question [Fox Haven Square] is going to continue to draw people to the St. Charles area,” Hull said. “We’ve obviously done a great job in downtown, and now, to have an attraction like that on the east side of town is going to do nothing but great things for the city.”

Fox Haven Square will open this year on east side of St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Fox Haven Square will consist of four buildings around a central plaza that include a mix of restaurants, stores and businesses on the 7.5-acre parcel, the largest of which will be Harbor House.

Bartlett-based Greco Investment Management, LLC. broke ground at 100 N. Kirk Road in November 2024. The first businesses are expected to open by September.

Developers have not started building the Harbor House facility yet, but expect to break ground this summer and have the business open by spring 2026.

Parker opened the first flagship restaurant in River North in 2015. Since then, the group has opened 13 more Hampton Socials and two additional concepts in six states.

Parker said Harbor House Paddle & Provisions will be the first of its kind by his hospitality group. But he’s been nursing the idea since pickleball courts came to The Hampton Social four years ago.

“It’s kind of like an homage to The Hampton Social, but it’s a much more activity-driven concept,” Parker said. “That idea turned into this way bigger, 46,000-square-foot monstrosity of an idea.”

Parker said when developers approached him about opening a concept in Fox Haven Square, he knew immediately what he wanted to create.

Fox Haven Square will open this year on east side of St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Parker described the ambiance as “Hampton Social meets SoHo House,” referencing a popular, multi-national brand of members’ clubs. He said the space will borrow the light, vibrant coastal environment from the Hampton Social concepts, but with an abundance of activities and alternative concepts integrated.

The first floor of the venue will house pickleball courts and additional food and beverage offerings, a fresh market cafe and a wine bar restaurant.

The 6,000-sqare-foot wine bar will offer more than 60 wines by the glass, a full-service cocktail bar and a large dining area with live music every day. The second floor of the venue will be a 6,000-square foot sports bar with bowling lanes, ping pong tables and darts.

The bar will have a self-service draft wall with 36 beers on tap and more than 20 TVs. The sports bar will be open until 2 a.m., and limited to people 21 and older after 10 p.m. The rooftop will house the padel courts, a stage for live music and movie nights and a green area for lawn games and concert seating.

The patios will have fire pits with seating for relaxing, as well as a wide variety of games for families, including bags, human-sized cup pong and Jenga. A portion of the rooftop space will be covered and enclosed during winter months.

Each separate concept within Harbor House, all operated by Parker Hospitality, will have its own name. As of July 1, the names of the individual concepts have not been announced.

Parker Hospitality was founded in Chicago in 2015, and now operates 17 restaurants in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado and Illinois. This will be the group’s first concept in Kane County.

“We’re really excited to bring out hospitality and our ideas to the market and hopefully provide somewhere for people to go a lot,” Parker said. ”We’re not just sports. We’re social. We’re a restaurant. We’re going to put the same quality and care into this as we do with Hampton Socials."

Rendering of Fox Haven Square, a proposed restaurant, retail and entertainment development near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

In addition to Montauk Pickleball Club, other identified tenants of Fox Haven Square include Fire and Wine, a concept from BG Hospitality Group (Gia Mia, Livia Italian Eatery and moto|imoto), Taco Mucho, Rosebud Steakhouse, a coffee shop and a brewery.