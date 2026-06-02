Celebrate National Candy Month with these sweet spots in northern Illinois

Hand-crafted chocolates and candies at The Chocolate Shoppe, located on U.S. Route 34 in Plano. (Photos provided by The Chocolate Shoppe)

National Candy Month is the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth!

From old-fashioned candy stores and handcrafted chocolate shops to destinations known for fudge, gummies and nostalgic treats, northern Illinois is home to plenty of places where candy lovers can stock up on their favorite sweets.

Here are some shops worth visiting this month (or any time).

A customer shops at the DeKalb Confectionary. (Kyle Bursaw)

DeKalb Confectionary – DeKalb

The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious homemade chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com

Four Brothers Handcrafted Chocolate – Wheaton

Four Brothers is a family-owned company that sells handcrafted butter almond toffee, fresh cream honey ganache truffles, old-fashioned caramels and their signature item, Puddles (pecan, caramel and chocolates). 221 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. fourbrotherschocolates.com

Dan’s Homemade Candies – Joliet

Dan’s has been creating homemade chocolates and other goodies in Joliet since 1919. Dan’s delights include caramels, English toffee, cream centers in many varieties, Dandies (pecan and caramel), as well as sugar-free selections and solid or molded chocolates. 229 E. Cass St., Joliet and 1003 Plainfield Road, Joliet. danshomemadecandies.com

Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock

This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The beans are organically sourced and the treats are made from scratch. Some of the crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com

HEY SUGAR – Geneva

Just like its name suggests, this place is heaven for sugar lovers! They may be famous for their English toffee, but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Other popular menu items include several cupcake flavors, frosting shots, cakesicles, soft-serve ice cream, cookie dough bites, shakes and a wide variety of coffees, hot cocoas and teas. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com

Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington

This destination candy shop, with its original location in northern McHenry County, has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate-dipped fruit, chocolate-dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on! 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com

Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica

You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/

Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry

This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you can want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com

Riverside Chocolate Factory has been named a historic landmark. (Brittany Keeperman)

The Chocolate Shoppe – Plano

The Chocolate Shoppe’s corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as a retail storefront, are located in Plano. The shop is known for its award-winning, small-batch handcrafted chocolates, caramels, toffee and more. 12700 Route 34, Suite B, Plano. chocolate-shoppe.com

Morkes Chocolates – Huntley

Morkes Chocolates is a gourmet chocolate emporium that not only sells handcrafted confections, but holds “candy camps” for families to make their own. All the chocolates are made from scratch with only natural ingredients. Morkes has specialty chocolates for a variety of holidays, including chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge, sea salt caramels and so much more. 11801 Main St., Huntley. morkeshuntley.com

Sarah Nader – snader@shawmedia.com Morkes Chocolates is asking the Huntley Village Board for a liquor license, which would allow it to serve alcohol on its outdoor patio at the chocolate shop, seen Friday. (Sarah Nader)

Graham’s Chocolates – Geneva

Graham’s Chocolates, a longtime staple in downtown Geneva, has handmade confections including English toffees, caramel- and chocolate-dipped apples, truffles, meltaways and more. 302 S. 3rd St., Geneva. grahamschocolate.com