Celebrate National Candy Month with these sweet spots in northern Illinois

National Candy Month is the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth!
From old-fashioned candy stores and handcrafted chocolate shops to destinations known for fudge, gummies and nostalgic treats, northern Illinois is home to plenty of places where candy lovers can stock up on their favorite sweets.
Here are some shops worth visiting this month (or any time).
DeKalb Confectionary – DeKalb
The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious homemade chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com
Four Brothers Handcrafted Chocolate – Wheaton
Four Brothers is a family-owned company that sells handcrafted butter almond toffee, fresh cream honey ganache truffles, old-fashioned caramels and their signature item, Puddles (pecan, caramel and chocolates). 221 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. fourbrotherschocolates.com
Dan’s Homemade Candies – Joliet
Dan’s has been creating homemade chocolates and other goodies in Joliet since 1919. Dan’s delights include caramels, English toffee, cream centers in many varieties, Dandies (pecan and caramel), as well as sugar-free selections and solid or molded chocolates. 229 E. Cass St., Joliet and 1003 Plainfield Road, Joliet. danshomemadecandies.com
Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock
This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The beans are organically sourced and the treats are made from scratch. Some of the crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com
HEY SUGAR – Geneva
Just like its name suggests, this place is heaven for sugar lovers! They may be famous for their English toffee, but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Other popular menu items include several cupcake flavors, frosting shots, cakesicles, soft-serve ice cream, cookie dough bites, shakes and a wide variety of coffees, hot cocoas and teas. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com
Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington
This destination candy shop, with its original location in northern McHenry County, has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate-dipped fruit, chocolate-dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on! 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com
Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica
You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/
Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry
This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you can want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com
The Chocolate Shoppe – Plano
The Chocolate Shoppe’s corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as a retail storefront, are located in Plano. The shop is known for its award-winning, small-batch handcrafted chocolates, caramels, toffee and more. 12700 Route 34, Suite B, Plano. chocolate-shoppe.com
Morkes Chocolates – Huntley
Morkes Chocolates is a gourmet chocolate emporium that not only sells handcrafted confections, but holds “candy camps” for families to make their own. All the chocolates are made from scratch with only natural ingredients. Morkes has specialty chocolates for a variety of holidays, including chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge, sea salt caramels and so much more. 11801 Main St., Huntley. morkeshuntley.com
Graham’s Chocolates – Geneva
Graham’s Chocolates, a longtime staple in downtown Geneva, has handmade confections including English toffees, caramel- and chocolate-dipped apples, truffles, meltaways and more. 302 S. 3rd St., Geneva. grahamschocolate.com