Around the Farm art exhibit opens June 6 at the Coliseum Museum in Oregon

The Coliseum Museum in Oregon recently announced the opening of the second annual Around the Farm art exhibit featuring 35 artists from across the northern Illinois area, on display from June 6-July 18. (Photo provided by Coliseum Museum)

The Coliseum Museum in Oregon recently announced the opening of the second annual Around the Farm art exhibit featuring 35 artists from across the northern Illinois area, on display from June 6 to July 18.

The art exhibit of 65 individual art pieces celebrates and highlights the importance of agriculture in the area.

The exhibit offers work in acrylic, mixed media, pastel, photography, oil and watercolor.

Artists who have submitted their work include Jean Apgar, David Bingman, Alice Blue, Dan Bowman, Jill Browne, Janet Cederlund, Bob Cholke, Dick Cholke, Janice Conkrite, Perry Eden, Connie Fry, Margi Forss, Laurie Friemuth, Beverly Garcia, Rob Gieraltowski, Charles Green, Timothy Griffith, Pam Hansen, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Mary Howe, Cora Hutchison, Bob Kapheim, Julie Kennelly, Linnea Koch, Robert Krajecki, Paula Kuehl, Bob Logsdon, Joy Meyer, Jeff Oesterheld, Joseph Popp, Sharon Saponari, Steve Toole, Mary von Tish and Holden White.

The exhibit will be judged by Debra Cleary of Dixon, with awards presented at a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. June 12, with music by Cheryl & the Down Home Boys.

Cleary is an artist and art educator. She received her bachelor of science in art education from Northern Illinois University and her master of art in art education from Eastern Illinois University.

She has been an art educator in the Amboy School District for the past 29 years, has taught artists ages 5 to adult, and has been selected to present workshops for fellow art educators at the state and national levels.