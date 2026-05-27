Concerts, movies coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre in June & July

The Country Legends Tour will be at The Dixon Historic Theatre June 27, 2026. (Image provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre )

The Dixon Historic Theatre’s upcoming lineup will bring a little bit of everything to the stage in June and July.

From country tribute acts and blockbuster movie nights to family favorites and classic musical theater, the theater’s June and July schedule offers entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Here’s a look at the shows coming to The Dixon this summer and what’s heading to the historic venue in the weeks ahead.

“The Greatest Showman”

June 5, 7:30 p.m.

See the movie starring Hugh Jackman on the big screen. Tickets are $2.

Skip Ewing

June 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre June 6, 2026. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

Country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing will bring an evening of music and storytelling to the stage. Ewing has written songs for legends like George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson. Tickets start at $10.

The Dixon Historic Gala

June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Get dressed up for an elegant evening out at The Dixon, where guests will enjoy small group tours of the 104-year-old building, food, cash bar and a silent auction that will benefit The Dixon Encore Capital Campaign. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.mp, and the auction kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and only 150 will be sold.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”

June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Catch this iconic film at The Dixon for only $2.

The Country Legends Tribute Tour

June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

This high-energy tribute show will celebrate the music of legendary country artists Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Toby Keith. Tickets start at $30.

“Guys and Dolls”

July 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., July 12 at 3 p.m.

Dixon Stage Left will present this classic romantic comedy for three performances at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Hit songs include “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and more. Tickets start at $10.

“Kings Row”/“Hellcats of the Navy”

July 18 at 3 p.m.

Catch this classic 1942 film that explores themes of madness, forbidden desire and the hypocrisy of provincial life. Tickets are $2. Come back later in the evening for a screening of the 1957 war film “Hellcats of the Navy” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $2.

SIX: Teen Edition

July 24 at 7:30 p.m. and July 25 at 3 p.m.

SIX: Teen Edition is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical about the six wives of England’s King Henry VIII. Tickets start at $10.

“Purple Rain”

Juy 31 at 7:30 p.m.

This ‘80s classic movie, which stars Prince, features some of the biggest songs from the decade. Tickets are $2.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these events, visit dixontheatre.com.