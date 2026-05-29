Where to find waterfalls in northern Illinois for a serene nature escape this summer

Northern Illinois may not be known for towering mountain waterfalls, but there are plenty of scenic spots where hikers can find cascading water in canyons, forest preserves and state parks.

Especially in spring, when rain and snowmelt bring the falls to life, these trails offer some of the region’s most beautiful outdoor views.

Enjoy a summer hike at Starved Rock State Park (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve – Darien

Waterfall Glen is a 2,503-acre forest preserve in DuPage County, known for the Rocky Glen waterfall, Sawmill Creek Bluff overlook, and extensive trails. The forest preserve has four limestone- and turf-covered trails, which total 11 miles. The waterfall parking lot is on the south side of Bluff Road 0.3 miles east of Cass Avenue. For more information, visit the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s website.

Starved Rock State Park – Oglesby

Starved Rock State Park is home to several waterfalls in the park’s many canyons. Hike along the trails to waterfalls in Ottawa Canyon, French Canyon, St. Louis Canyon, Wildcat Canyon, La Salle Canyon and more. The state park has many trails of varying lengths, from 0.3 miles to almost 5 miles. Some of the trails will be undergoing renovation through June, making some canyons and trails unaccessible. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.starvedrock.html

Matthiessen State Park – Oglesby

Located just southwest of Starved Rock is Matthiessen State Park, a lesser-known gem filled with canyons, streams, prairie and forests. One of the park’s main attractions is the 45-foot Cascade Falls, which separates the park’s Upper and Lower Dells. Make sure to visit the 25-foot Lake Falls located near the Matthiessen Lake area and often viewed from a bridge above, as well as the smaller Giant’s Bathtub Falls. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.matthiessen.html

Lake Falls is one of the most popular destinations at Matthiessen State Park. (Julie Barichello)

Krape Park Waterfalls – Freeport

Krape Park, located along the Yellow Creek in Freeport, is a heavily-wooded nature retreat with a 44-foot waterfall that tumbles from a limestone bluff. The park also has a carousel, tennis courts, multi-use trails, sledding hills, cross-country skiing trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, a baseball diamond, tennis and pickleball courts, numerous picnic tables and a duck pond. Paddleboat and kayak rentals also are available. Visit freeportparkdistrict.org/parks/krape-park for more information.

Thunder Bay Falls (Galena)

This majestic 40-foot waterfall in The Galena Territory comes from Lake Galena, and can be seen from the road and from a small parking area. While not on a public hiking trail, this is a popular spot for photos or just to admire Mother Nature. The Galena Territory is a private residential area, but the roads are public, so visitors can admire the falls from Thunder Bay Road near Mount Hope Road. For more information, visit thegalenaterritory.com.