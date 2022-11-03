Coroner identifies slain Joliet man 3 days after daytime shooting

The identity of a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday in Joliet has been released three days after the incident.

Jeffrey Faint, 27, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday near Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street, according to a statement released shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.

Faint was killed in a shooting along Henderson Avenue in an incident where four houses were also struck by bullets.

Faint’s autopsy was performed on Monday and he was declared a victim of a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office will determine Faint’s final cause and manner of death at a later date pending the review of toxicology reports.

Faint was found shot when police arrived at the reported location to find his SUV sideways on the corner of Henderson and Columbia Street after getting a report of shots fired at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement by the Joliet Police Department.

Faint was killed in an old Joliet neighborhood on a stretch of Henderson Avenue where the old Saints Cyril and Methodius School building still stands, although it is no longer used as a school.