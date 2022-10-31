Updated: Joliet daytime shooting leaves driver dead

A driver may have been shot to death and houses were hit by gunfire during the noon hour in Joliet on Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 12:20 p.m. in the area of Columbia Street and Henderson Avenue, police said.

Officers came to the scene to investigate a report of shots fired and found an SUV sitting sideways on the passenger side on the southeast corner of the intersection.

They found a 27-year-old man who was unresponsive and appeared to be shot, according to a Joliet police news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives and evidence technicians found “numerous spent shell casings” at the scene, according to a news release from police. Nearby homes were damaged by gunfire.

Four houses were hit with bullets, Sgt. Dwayne English said. The SUV was “struck multiple times by gunfire,” he said.

The identification of the victim and manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

“Both the motive and the events leading up to the vehicle crash remain under investigation at this time,” the police news release said. “This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify the suspect or suspects.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.