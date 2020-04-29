4 killed in 4 days, 4 in custody following police pursuit

The fourth fatal shooting in four days led to a chase all the way to the village of Diamond, where the fugitives crashed and ran into the woods, police said.

Four of the six fugitives were captured, according to a statement released by the Will County Emergency Management Agency, and two others remain at large.

The two fugitives who escaped are believed to have returned to the Joliet area, according to the statement from Will County EMA.

The person killed in the 9 p.m. Tuesday gun attack on Grant Avenue near Union Street has yet to be identified.

The Will County Coroner’s Office did identify the man gunned down just hours earlier on Francis Street near Henderson Avenue.

Floyd Faint Sr., 47, died after suffering a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.

Faint’s son, Floyd Faint Jr., was found shot to death on the I&M Canal trail path in July.

A week and a half later, the Illinois State Police said they were searching for 23-year-old Deamontae Hunter of Lockport for questioning in connection with the investigation of Faint Jr.’s death.

If the state police ever found Hunter, they have kept it to themselves.

Early Saturday, three were shot and two killed on Parkwood Drive near Bogdan Lane.

Treshon Holland, 24, and Treveal Barefield, 18, were shot inside an apartment and died at area hospitals, according to police.

Two men — Tenzell Terry, 21, of Joliet, and Jhakiren Pickens, 20, of Lockport — were arrested on charges of home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence in connection with the gun attack, said Joliet police Lt. Christopher Botzum.

The police said they were still searching for two other men, Michael Frazier, 20, and Jeremiah Frazier, 19, in connection with the Parkwood Drive killings.