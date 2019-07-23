Investigation underway into death at I&M Canal in Joliet

Charda Pruitte and her cousins put together a memorial on the I&M Canal Path to remember Floyd Faint Jr., who was found shot to death there Saturday.

Near the Brandon Road access to the canal path, Pruitte worked with her cousins to put together flowers, candles and photos of Faint, who she said was her cousin but was more like a brother.

“We grew up in the same house … It was a tight-knit family. He was like my brother,” Pruitte said.

Police said Faint was discovered dead on the canal path on Saturday morning and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Illinois State Police spokeswoman DeAnn Falat said the agency was not releasing further information about Faint’s death Monday as the matter was still under investigation.

Faint’s family remember him as a loving father and a kind person.

“He had the biggest heart ever,” said his uncle Quentin Winston.

Faint’s life appeared to have taken a turn for the better when he was released from prison more than six months ago after a Will County judge vacated his armed habitual criminal conviction from 2011. His attorney largely argued the conviction was unconstitutional, according to court records.

Faint’s grandmother Doris Booker said he had been working as a construction worker for Doka in Channahon and raising his 7-year-old daughter.

“He came back home to change his life, to do positive stuff,” Booker said.

She said she raised Faint, who grew up in her home in Joliet.

A large photo of Faint at his memorial showed him leaning back against a Kia. Pruitte said he purchased the car about two and a half weeks ago.

Winston said his nephew liked to play basketball and loved dirt bikes. He said Faint was a “just a normal person” who was “family-oriented.”

He said Faint’s death was “hurtful.”

“It took my heart straight out of my chest,” Winston said.

Faint’s cousin Darnell Dean said he was a “real good kid.” Faint would call him “Uncle Darnell,” he said.

“He loved laughter, he loved smiling,” Dean said.

After Pruitte and her cousins put together the memorial, a butterfly few by and one of Pruitte’s cousins tried swatting it away.

“Don’t be waving the butterfly away,” Pruitte told her. “When the butterfly comes, that’s what it means. He’s visiting.”