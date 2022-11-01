Joliet school placed on soft lockdown for search warrant at nearby residence: cops

A Joliet school was briefly placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday while officers executed a search warrant at a residence about a half a mile away from the building.

No further details were provided by Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English about the search the officers conducted on Tuesday in the 700 block of Francis Street, which is about a half a mile away from Sator Sanchez Elementary School, 1101 Harrison Avenue, Joliet.

The school was temporarily placed on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution, English said. The lockdown has since been lifted, he said.

Officers had also executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Norton Avenue, which is more than a mile and half south of Sator Sanchez Elementary School.

Both search warrants were conducted as part of a larger investigation, English said.

“To maintain the integrity of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” English said in a statement.

The officers who conducted the Francis Street and Norton Avenue search warrants were members of the Joliet Police Department’s Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team and Investigations Division.