Police seek man in connection with I&M Canal path homicide case

Illinois State Police are searching for a Lockport man who might be connected to the slaying of a 29-year-old man on the I&M Canal trail path, authorities said.

Deamontae Hunter, 22, of the 200 block of Nobes Avenue, is being sought for questioning in connection with the investigation of Floyd Faint Jr.’s death on July 20 near the Brandon Road access of the I&M Canal trail path, state police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Hunter's whereabouts is urged to call the state police at 815-726-6377.

Faint’s body was found on the canal path on the morning of July 20. Police said he was shot multiple times. State and Rockdale police shut down the access points to the canal path at Larkin Avenue and Brandon Road while Faint’s death was investigated.

A Rockdale resident who asked not to be identified said he heard four gunshots about 6 a.m. that day.