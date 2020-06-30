Judge sets $1 million bond for Lockport man charged with AK-47 rifle possession

A judge set a $1 million bond for a Lockport man charged with possessing a loaded AK-47 rifle and several other firearms.

Deamontae Hunter, 23, who is on parole, faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a street gang member. He was previously convicted of possessing a Glock handgun in 2017 and a loaded .45-caliber gun in 2015, court records show.

On Sunday, Hunter was inside of a Mercury Mountaineer that crashed through a fence near Black and River roads in Shorewood, police said. He ran away from the Mountaineer but he was eventually captured by officers, who later found a stolen, loaded AK-47 rifle and two loaded pistols in the car, police said.

Illinois State Police have sought Hunter for questioning in connection with the death of Floyd Faint Jr., who was found gunned down July 20 on the I&M Canal trail path.

Hunter was also wanted on an “Illinois felony murder arrest warrant,” according to Carroll County, Iowa court records. There are no murder charges on file against Hunter in Will County and no active warrant for him.

Carroll County Attorney John Werden said his office “has no public records” after he was asked about the warrant. Illinois State Police provided no information when asked about the supposed warrant as well.

During Hunter’s bond hearing, neither the Faint investigation nor the supposed murder arrest warrant was mentioned.

Will County assistant state’s attorneys told Judge Brian Barrett the events on Sunday that led to Hunter’s arrest by Shorewood police. Barrett set Hunter’s bond at $1 million based on his past convictions.

Hunter’s girlfriend, Passion Faint, attended his bond hearing. She faces a charge in Carroll County of harboring Hunter at her Fairview Village Apartments residence, court and police records show.

Passion Faint declined to comment on Hunter’s case.

“I would prefer if y’all keep my name out or I’ll sue you,” she said.

Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke said when officers went to Passion Faint’s residence to search for Hunter, it was only for an extradition warrant for a parole violation.