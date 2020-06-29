Man connected with I&M Canal path homicide case arrested

A Lockport man who has been sought for questioning in connection with the death of a Joliet man found gunned down on the I&M Canal trail path was arrested following a wild chase in Shorewood, police said.

Deamontae Hunter, 23, was captured in the backyard of a home near the corner of Black and River roads about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hunter was a passenger in a Mercury Mountaineer a Shorewood officer attempted to pull over after witnessing traffic infractions, police said.

"The driver of the Mercury attempted to elude the officer as the officer pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated through a residential neighborhood," the Shorewood police said in a statement released Monday.

"The male driver and front seat passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle as they entered the driveway of an unrelated home in Shorewood, near Black and River Road," according to the statement from police. "The vehicle then crashed through a fence and came to a stop."

Two women ducked down in the back of the Mountaineer when the men in front ran off, police said.

The officer chased after the fleeing men and caught Hunter in the backyard, according to the police.

By the time the law returned to the Mountaineer, the two women had taken off, police said.

"Based on witness statements and video surveillance, Shorewood officers believe the three occupants at large were picked up by another vehicle and left the area," police said.

The officers did find two loaded pistols on the driver's seat, according to the police statement, as well as a loaded, stolen AK-47 assault rifle on the passenger side.

"The assault rifle nearly fell out of the car as Hunter ran from the passenger seat," police said. "The officers also located a loaded AK-47 magazine along the path Hunter ran."

Hunter was booked and jailed on probable cause of resisting a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Will County jail records show.

Hunter, who is on parole, was also wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was released from prison in March after serving time for weapons convictions.

Nearly a year ago, the Illinois State Police announced they were searching for Hunter in connection with the killing of of Floyd Faint Jr., 29.

Faint's body was found the morning of July 20 near the Brandon Road access of the I&M Canal trail path.

Police said Faint was shot multiple times.

Hunter was wanted on an “Illinois felony murder arrest warrant,” according to court records obtained by The Herald-News, but it is unclear if it was in connection with Faint's death. There are no murder charges on file against Hunter in Will County.

Will County Sheriff Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said there is no active warrant for Hunter.

In response to several questions about Hunter, Illinois State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia said there is “no information available to be released at this time.”

An Iowa woman had been hiding Hunter out at her home, court records show.

On Feb. 7, Passion Monique Faint harbored, aided or concealed Hunter with the intent to prevent his apprehension while he "was subject to an Illinois felony murder arrest warrant,” according to trial information in Faint's criminal case.

Passion Monique Faint "had knowledge of the warrant. Then, law enforcement entered with a search warrant and found Deamonte Trevell Hunter at defendant’s residence,” the trial information said.

Faint’s father, Floyd Faint Sr., 47, was gunned down April 28 on Francis Street near Henderson Avenue, Joliet police said.