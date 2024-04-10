James Leslie’s no-hitter leads Dixon baseball over Winnebago: Tuesday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Dixon 11, Winnebago 0 (5 inn.): At Winnebago, James Leslie struck out seven and walked two in a complete-game no-hitter to lead the Dukes past the Indians on Tuesday. The win improved Dixon to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big Northern Conference.

Alex Harrison, Max Clark and Quade Richards totaled two hits apiece to lead Dixon. Richards had a team-high four RBIs, including a home run, while Clark and Leslie added two RBIs apiece.

Moline 7, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but were shut out the rest of the game in a loss to the Maroons.

Drew Nettleton went 2 for 3 to lead Sterling at the plate. Nettleton also took the loss on the mound in five innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and striking out three with one walk.

Amboy 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): At Amboy, the Clippers rolled to a run-rule NUIC South win over the Marcos.

Landon Whelchel and Eddie Jones led Amboy with two hits apiece. Jones and Quinn Leffelman each had two RBIs.

Landon Montavon pitched a one-hit shutout in a complete game, striking out 10 with one walk.

Jeffrey Donaldson had the only hit for Polo.

Oregon 11, Rockford Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): At Oregon, the Hawks exploded for eight fifth-inning runs to claim a run-rule win over the Crusaders.

Jackson Messenger and Logan Weems led Oregon with two hits apiece. Messenger had three RBIs and Jack Washburn chipped in two RBIs.

Bryce Becker pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on zero hits and striking out four with four walks.

Ashton-Franklin Center 13, Milledgeville 7: At Ashton, the Raiders built a 7-0 lead through two innings en route to an NUIC South win over the Missiles.

Aaron Lester and Chase Hayes-Near led AFC with two hits apiece. Near hit a home run and Lester hit a triple. Nolan Rueff tallied a team-leading three RBIs, while Lester and Near each added two RBIs.

Dalton Adamec paced Milledgeville with three hits and three RBIs, while Colton Hendrick added two hits.

Eastland 5, Forreston 4 (9 inn.): At Lanark, the Cougars outlasted the Cardinals in an NUIC South extra-inning game.

Trevor Janssen totaled three hits and two RBIs, and Hunter Miller and Cole Huber added two hits apiece for Eastland. Two of Janssen’s hits were doubles.

Ethan Kessler pitched four innings for the Cougars, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three with two walks.

Alec Schoonhoven, Brendan Greenfield and Brady Gill totaled two hits each to lead Forreston. Schoonhoven had two RBIs.

Kendall Erdmann pitched five innings for the Cardinals, allowing two earned runs on two hits and striking out nine with one walk.

Softball

Sterling 16, Galesburg 1 (6 inn.): At Galesburg, the Golden Warriors rolled to a Western Big 6 run-rule win over the Silver Streaks.

Sienna Stingley led Sterling with three hits, while Olivia Melcher and Layla Wright chipped in two hits apiece. Katie Taylor, Melcher, Mya Lira, Wright and Ady Waldschmidt totaled two RBIs apiece. Taylor hit a home run and Melcher doubled on both hits.

Stingley pitched three hitless, shutout innings for the win, striking out seven with two walks.

Amboy 5, Polo 3: At Amboy, the Clippers surged ahead with a four-run sixth inning and hung for an NUIC South win over the Lady Marcos.

Tyrah Vaessen went 2 for 4 with two doubles to lead Amboy.

Alyvia Whelchel earned the win, allowing eight hits and striking out 11 with seven walks.

Karlea Frey and Izabella Witkowski each had two hits for Polo.

Milledgeville 17, Ashton-Franklin Center 6 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Missiles scored nine fourth-inning runs on their way to a run-rule win over the Raiders.

Kendra Kingsby went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, including a triple and two doubles, while Olivia Wooden went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Milledgeville.

Addison Janssen earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out four with one walk.

Natalee VanNatta and Kylie Mershon each drove in one run for AFC.

Eastland 6, Forreston 5: At Lanark, the Cougars took a 5-0 first-inning lead and held off a furious Cardinals’ comeback for an NUIC South win.

Isabella Ames went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Gracie Steidinger went 2 for 4, and Sophie Preston chipped in two RBIs for Eastland.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and striking out one with one walk.

Ella Ingram went 3 for 4, Ayla Kiper went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Aubrey Sanders hit a solo home run on her only hit for Forreston.

Fulton 12, River Ridge/Scales Mound 5: At Hanover, the Steamers built a 7-1 lead after two innings and cruised past the Wildcats.

Kylie Smither led Fulton with three hits, while Brooklyn Brennan, Zoe Kunau and Emily Kane added two hits apiece. Brennan had three RBIs, including a home run, and Kane and Smither added two RBIs each.

Brennan pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three with no walks.

Girls soccer

Oregon 4, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley, the Hawks improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Northern Conference with a win over the Cardinals.

Deb Schmid, Teagan Champley, Mya Engelkes and Alease McLain each scored one goal to fuel the winning effort. Champley assisted on two goals and Schmid assisted on one.

Mili Zavala recorded one save for Oregon.