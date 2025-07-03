Roofer critically injured after fall from building near Huntley

A worker suffered critical injuries after falling off a two-story building Thursday morning near Huntley, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 7:50 a.m. Thursday to the 15000 block of Lerita Drive near Huntley for a reported fall. First responders arrived to a “male patient who has sustained critical injuries after falling from a second-story roof,” according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

The man, an employee of a roofing company working on the home, was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital where he was airlifted by a REACT Medical Helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for further treatment, according the release.