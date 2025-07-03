Teen injured when e-bike collides with car in Huntley; police warn riders to follow law

Huntley police are asking parents to ensure their children are operating electric motorized vehicles legally and safely after a teen driving one was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday.

A 15-year-old Lake in the Hills teen was riding a E Ride Pro-S electric off-highway dirt bike on Reed Road at Route 47 when he collided with a Hyundai Kona driven by a 17-year-old female from Huntley.

According to preliminary findings, the electric off-highway vehicle was traveling east on Reed Road but not in the eastbound lanes and instead on the north side of the road while performing a wheelie, according to the release.

The driver of the Kona was heading west on Reed Road and turning north onto Route 47 when the crash occurred, Deputy Police Chief Kevin Keane said.

The 15-year-old was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

He, as well as two other 14-year-olds driving electric off-road vehicles at the scene of the crash, were cited for operating a vehicle without a license, operating a nonhighway vehicle on a road without a license, having an uninsured vehicle and not having valid registration, police said.

All applicable state and local laws must be followed – no exceptions – when operating electric off-road vehicles, police said.

“This recent crash is yet another example of the consequences of underage and unauthorized use of electric off-highway vehicles. It reflects a growing and dangerous trend that we cannot ignore. Our department will continue to increase enforcement and community education to prevent incidents like this, but real change starts at home,” according to the release.

A statement included links to Huntley and state ordinances, asking parents to review the safety guidelines and legal requirements for off-road vehicles.

“Together, we can reduce the risk of serious crashes that endanger young people and others on the road,” police said. “We extend our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery to the injured rider.”