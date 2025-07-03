Boy, 15, dead in hit-and-run crash near Crystal Lake

Police said a teen was hit by a car and killed while riding a bicycle near Crystal Lake and that the driver fled the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said two 15-year-old boys were riding bikes near on Terra Cotta Road near Deering Oaks Lane when an unknown southbound vehicle struck one of the bicycles from behind and fled without stopping.

The teen was pronounced dead at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, police said.

Authorities have not identified the boy. A woman posted on Facebook that it was her son who died and that “I pray that they find” the driver.

The Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue Department also responded but Deputy Chief Rick Kaiser declined to give any details or confirm that a crash had occurred. He referred the call to the sheriff’s office. A message was left with McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein.

A sheriff’s alert posted at about 10 p.m. Wednesday Terra Cotta Road would be shut down for several hours between East Hillside and Old Westbury roads. That an area north of Crystal Lake, northwest of where Routes 31 and 176 intersect. An alert about five hours later indicated the road had reopened.

