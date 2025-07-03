Man who attacked wife with hatchet in Crystal Lake in front of their toddler gets 36 years in prison

Wilma Alex wipes away tears Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her apartment in McHenry County as she talks about being nearly killed in early March. Her husband, Mark Alex, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and on Thursday was sentenced to 36 years in prison. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The man convicted of trying to kill his estranged wife in her Crystal Lake apartment by beating her in the head with a hatchet and hammer was sentenced Thursday to 36 years in prison.

Mark Alex, 61, was found guilty by a jury in April on two counts of attempted murder. During the first part of his hours-long sentencing hearing last week, prosecutors described what Mark Alex did to Wilma Alex, who had filed for divorce nine months earlier, as “utterly barbaric.”

Despite plans to divorce her husband, Wilma Alex, 39, invited him over on March 5, 2022, to spend time with their toddler son. However, when she turned down his romantic advances, he attacked her, according to prosecutors and Wilma Alex’s testimony.

Mark Alex (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Formerly named Wilma Wenceslao Morales, she said she met Mark Alex in 2014 on a dating site when she lived in the Philippines. In June 2014, Alex traveled to the Philippines to meet Wenceslao Morales in person. They spent a week together, visiting family and going to the beach, she said in a news previous story.

A few months later, they met in Thailand, where he asked her to marry him. After applying for a fiancée visa, Wenceslao Morales moved to the U.S. in September 2015. She married Alex on Nov. 2, 2015.

She agreed to join him on the road and live in his truck as he worked as a driver for his own company, Philpol Transport Inc., rather than have a permanent address. She said he named the company by combining Phil for Philippines and Pol for Poland, his homeland.

This continued for three years until she became pregnant. In a restraining order, Wilma Alex said she was abused when she was seven months pregnant.

During last week’s sentencing hearing Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash read a victim impact statement Wilma Alex had written, which stated that on the day of the attack, her “life changed forever” when she “was nearly killed by the man who once stood beside me as my husband. ... I will never forget that day, the fear in my heart, the pain in my body, and the realization that someone I loved and trusted was capable of such violence.”

The Northwest Herald does not typically name the victims of domestic violence but Wilma Alex said she gave her permission to do so in order to help others.

Alex was sentenced to 18 years on each count of first-degree attempted murder that will be served consecutively. He is required to serve 85% of his prison term followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt filed in McHenry County court. Alex will receive credit for 1,207 days in the county jail since his arrest.

In his judgment order Gerhardt wrote that Mark Alex’s actions “resulted in severe bodily injury” to Wilma Alex.

After Thursday’s hearing Wilma Alex said she is “truly happy with the decision made by the judge.”

“It gives me the chance to finally start a new chapter in life with my son,” Wilma Alex said. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who stood by me.” She named personal friends, McHenry County prosecutors and organizations who helped her after the attack.

Prosecutors had asked Mark Alex be sentenced to the maximum of 60 years in prison. His attorney argued for 12.

Youash, who prosecuted the case with Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito, said: “We feel great about the sentence. ... We believe it to be fair. We are relieved for the victim who can finally put this incident behind her.”

Romito said: “Justice was finally served today. Very pleased to bring closure to a domestic violence survivor. Wilma’s voice was heard.”