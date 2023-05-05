SVM area roundup: Dixon, Rock Falls, Oregon all pick up BNC wins in baseball

The Dixon baseball team scored six runs over the first two innings and never looked back in a 10-2 win over Rockford Lutheran in a Big Northern Conference road game.
Max Clark was 2 for 4 with a home run, four runs and four RBIs to lead the Dukes (14-6, 13-2 BNC), and Quentin Seggebruch doubled twice, scored a run and drove in another. Bryce Feit and Alex Harrison both scored twice, and Harrison, Ari Selmani and Quade Richards each added an RBI for Dixon.
James Leslie made his second straight strong start on the mound, allowing two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk. Richards got the final out in three pitches.
Rock Falls 7, Genoa-Kingston 2: The Rockets scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a BNC win in Genoa.
Kuitim Heald was 3 for 4 at the plate, and also went the distance on the mound for Rock Falls, striking out 11.
Oregon 7, North Boone 1: The Hawks rolled to a 5-0 lead after a four-run second inning, then tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and fifth to finish off the visiting Vikings.
Miley Smith went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, while Logan Weems and Dom Terlikowski each added two hits and an RBI each for Oregon. Jack Washburn earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run and seven hits, striking out seven with no walks.
Chandler Alderman tripled twice and drove in the only run for North Boone.
Newman 10, Princeton 4: The Comets scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth after the Tigers had tied it 3-3 in the top of the inning, and Newman won a Three Rivers east game at home.
Brendan Tunink had three doubles, a home run, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Comets (14-7, 8-4 TRAC East), Jaesen Johns drove in a pair of runs, and Joe Oswalt had two hits, a run and an RBI. Daniel Kelly doubled and drove in two runs, and Kyle Wolfe scored twice for Newman.
Tunink allowed three unearned runs and four hits in six innings, striking out 10 without a walk; he also hit a batter. Garret Matznick gave up one run and two hits in the top of the seventh to close it out.
Amboy 4, Milledgeville 0: The Clippers scored runs in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and got a combined three-hitter from Tucker Lindenmeyer and Jackson Rogers to secure an NUIC South road win over the Missiles.
Rogers allowed zero hits in three scoreless innings, and struck out six with one walk; Lindenmeyer gave up three hits, and struck out seven with four walks over four scoreless innings.
Landon Whelchel went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks, and Rogers hit a double for Amboy.
Bryson Wiersema, Cayden Akers and Spencer Nye had the hits for Milledgeville; Karter Livengood drew three walks.
Akers took the loss in six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and six hits, striking out three with three walks. Wiersema threw one inning of scoreless, hitless relief, striking out one batter and walking none.
Eastland 12, Polo 1 (6 inn.): The Cougars built a 3-0 lead through two innings, then followed with three-run innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth for a six-inning NUIC South road win over the Marcos.
Eastland’s Max McCullough homered twice and scored three runs, finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Peyton Spears and Ethan Kessler had two hits apiece, and Trevor Janssen and Hunter Miller chipped in two RBIs each for the Cougars.
Spears pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run and one hit, striking out 10 with four walks. Janssen struck out two, walked none and allowed one hit in one scoreless inning of relief.
Brady Wolber went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Polo.
Forreston 10, AFC 5: The Cardinals grabbed the lead with a three-run third inning, then pulled away with a sixth-run sixth in an NUIC South road win over the Raiders.
Owen Greenfield went 3 for 5, while Kendall Erdmann, Alec Schoonhoven and Carson Akins chipped in two hits apiece for Forreston; Greenfield, Erdmann and Schoonhoven each had two RBIs, and Greenfield doubled twice.
Alex Milnes had two scoreless innings as the fourth and final pitcher for the Cardinals, allowing three hits and striking out two with no walks. Erdmann struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief, allowing two hits.
Griffin Bushman went 3 for 4, Jordan Harris went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Brock Lehman chipped in two RBIs for Ashton-Franklin Center. Harris pitched five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) and four hits, striking out 13 with two walks. Three relievers finished out the final two innings.
Fulton 9, East Dubuque 3: The Steamers scored three first-inning runs to take the lead, then exploded for five runs in the third en route to an NUIC West win over the Warriors at LumberKings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.
QJ Mangelsen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Braeden Brennan chipped in two RBIs for Fulton; Mangelsen and Dom Kramer each hit a triple, and Mangelsen reached a base four times.
Reed Owen pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs and four hits, striking out four with four walks. Ethan Price threw the remaining 2/3 of an inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs.
Softball
Rock Falls 11, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets rolled over the Cogs at home, using a pair of three-run innings around a five-run third to claim the Big Northern Conference win.
Savanna Fritz went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, Maddie Morgan went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Jeslyn Krueger went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Rock Falls.
Katie Thatcher pitched a four-hitter for the win, striking out 10 with four walks.
Sterling 11, Galesburg 5: The Golden Warriors scored in every inning of a Western Big 6 road win.
Carley Sullivan finished a double shy of the cycle, driving in two runs and scoring three times for Sterling (17-5, 10-2 WB6), and Lauren Jacobs was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Sienna Stingley drove in a pair of runs, Katie Taylor had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Ellie Leigh also drove in a run. Lily Cantu scored twice, and Olivia Melcher ripped a double for the Warriors.
Leigh allowed five unearned runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 13 and walking five. Aubri Menchaca gave up an unearned run and a walk, and added a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning of hitless relief.
Newman 13, Princeton 10: The Comets scored in all but one inning in a Three Rivers East win at home, and scored three runs or more in three of them.
Ady Waldschmidt was 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, and Madison Duhon reached base four times and scored four runs to lead Newman (13-8, 7-5 TRAC East). Amiya Rodriguez, Lucy Oetting and Brenleigh Cook each had a hit and scored twice; Cook doubled and Oetting tripled. Carlin Brady added a run and an RBI for the Comets.
Waldschmidt went the distance in the circle, allowing four earned runs and 10 hits, with 11 strikeouts, four walks and a hit batter.
Rockridge 13, Morrison 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets scored a run in every inning and got a pair of four-run innings in the second and fourth as they rolled to a Three Rivers West win over the host Fillies.
Jordan Eads and BayLeigh Brewer each went 1 for 2 for Morrison. Kaylee Pruis pitched three innings for the Fillies, allowing three runs and two hits, striking out two with three walks.
Mikaylin Hofer struck out three without a walk in a two-hitter for Rockridge.
Amboy 16, Milledgeville 14: The Clippers fell behind 10-7 through three innings, but surged ahead with a seven-run fourth, then capped the win with a two-run seventh.
Jersey Thomas went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, and Tyrah Vaessen and Kiera Karlson each went 2 for 4 for Amboy; Vaessen and Karlson each scored three runs, and Vaessen had two RBIs.
Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby was a triple shy of the cycle, going 5 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. The Missiles’ Emma Foster went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Addison Janssen also drove in two runs. Kingsby and Loren Meiners scored four runs each, and Foster scored three.
Polo 10, Eastland 8 (9 inn.): Lindee Poper hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Marcos past the Cougars in an NUIC South game in Polo.
Sydnei Rahn and Karlea Frey each went 3 for 5 and doubled twice for Polo; Rahn also hit a triple had three RBIs, while Frey added two RBIs. Cheyenna Wilkins and Ali Danekas added two hits each, while Annalise Stamm scored twice and Courtney Bucshman drove in a run for the Marcos..
Frey pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of Wilkins, allowing two runs and five hits, striking out seven with two walks.
Gracie Steidinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, Morgan McCullough hit a solo home run, and Kennidee Bryant and Olivia Klinefelter chipped in two hits each for Eastland, which rallied from an early deficit with a three-run fourth inning, then did it again with a two-run sixth to force extras.
Forreston 20, AFC 1 (4 inn.): Ella Ingram racked up seven RBIs on two home runs and a double, and the Cardinals scored 11 second-inning runs on their way to a four-inning NUIC South win over the Raiders to cap a perfect 10-0 conference season.
Aubrey Sanders went 4 for 4 with an RBI, Brooke Boettner went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs, and Jenna Greenfield went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Forreston; all three scored three runs.
Sanders started and didn’t allow a run or a hit in three innings, striking out seven without a walk. Rylee Broshous gave up a run and a hit in the final inning, striking out two and walking one.
Alexis Schwarz pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Reese Polk for Ashton-Franklin Center, allowing one run and one hit, and walking two.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, West Carroll 4: The Thunder rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a two-run seventh inning, but came up a hit or two short of the game-tying run, stranding a runner on second base.
Karissa Andrews hit a double and had an RBI for West Carroll; Kendal Asay and Haley McGinnis added one RBI each. Domynique Lego starter in the circle and allowed four runs and two hits in two-plus innings, with four walks for the Thunder; Asay pitched five innings for the Thunder, allowing on run and seven hits, striking out four with three walks.
Emily Wurster, Millie Boden and Laiken Haas had two hits each RR/SM; Haas had two RBIs.
Girls soccer
Sterling 0, Monmouth-Roseville 0: The Golden Warriors played to a scoreless tie at Roscoe Eades Stadium, stopping a few late scoring chances by the Titans to secure the draw.
DeKalb 1, Dixon 0: The Duchesses dropped a nonconference game on the road.
Goalkeeper Maddy McLane made six saves for Dixon (10-7), which finished with eight shots on goal.