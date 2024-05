The Cat in the Hat, played by Bella Sarno, steals the show in The Dixon Kids rendition of “Seussical Jr.” Friday, May 10, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon Kids opening night production of “Seussical Jr.” on Friday, May 10, 2024, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre brought a full house of show-goers through the wacky, whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. A second performance took place Saturday night.