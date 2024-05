Jefferson School kindergarten teacher Ally Everett (right) helps her class learn about fish at a fishing booth lead by Sterling High School FFA students Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling High School’s FFA Farmapalooza event worked to educate 2,000 students on all things agriculture Thursday, May 9, 2024. Students were invited to explore booths about fishing, livestock, tractors, woodworking and more to see the far-reaching impact of farmers.