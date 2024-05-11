May 12, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed April 26-May 3

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Christopher M. and Jennifer M. Hanson, 15875 Timber Lane, Morrison, $316,000.

LKR Investments LLC to Benjamin and Bari Kuebel, 606 W. 15th St., Sterling, $230,000.

Paige N. Mewhirter to Ryan S. Wagner, 405 Goodell Court, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Epifanio and Ana Delia Torres to Mirella Ibarra, 907 W. 13th St., Sterling, $145,000.

Antoinette E. Ford to Amy Misfeldt, 320 Washington St., Prophetstown, $162,000.

Virgil T. Crouch to Michael Daniel Cook, 307 W. Morris St., Morrison, $100,000.

Cody S. and Korinne K. Elston to Danny and Kathleen Ivy, 1002 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $152,000.

Brenan and Kendra Linke to Caleb Huizenga, 519 19th Ave., Fulton, $155,000.

Robert Noble to DJ Mueller Real Estate LLC, 319 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $600,000.

Fannie Mae, also Federal National Mortgage to Skyler Criswell, 7233 Covell Road, Fulton, $145,000.

Mark A. and Rodney L. Melton and Marsha A. Kraciun to Thomas Walters, 1103 Sixth St., Erie, $163,000.

Joseph J. Rosenski to ADV Real Estate Investments LLC, 322 W. Third St., Prophetstown, $80,000.

Climco Coils Company to Morrison Community Hospital District, 414 Oakland Ave., Morrison, $90,000.

Timothy S. Gaumer to Julie L. and Hal C. E. Lennon, one parcel on Quinn Road and Coleta Road, Sterling, $250,000.

Quit claim deeds

Carol L. Sensenig to Jennifer and Jedediah Frederick, 413 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Hoosier Care Properties Inc. to New Sterling Facility Company LLC, 815 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $475,000.

Trustees deeds

Carole J. Barton Trust, Christina Barton Howard, trustee, to David and Patrick Barton, $137,500.

Deeds

Gary L. Reecher Estate to Jason Daniel McMurtry, 22544 Moline Road, Sterling, $75,000.

Planet Home Lending LLC to Pervez Hai, 513 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $37,960.

Whiteside County Clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 2209 Canal St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Troy M. Gray to Rock River Housing Trust, 1709 18th Ave., Sterling, $66,661.

Michael and Jenny K. Heun Trust to Erik D. and Megan C. Renkes, one farmland parcel in Newton Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Jordan M. and Tiffany Shippert to Larry Cook II and Adrienne Suzanne Haye, 710 Assembly Place, Dixon, $225,000.

Carol R. Hardy and Nancy A. Lang to GH Land Ventures LLC, four parcels in Willow Creek Township, $0.

City of Amboy Illinois to James Bulfer, 338 W. Division St., Amboy, $0.

Kevin L. and Becky Anderson to Jane M. Fox, 611 Ogee Road, Earlville, $159,500.

Edward O. Muraira to Joseph Linscott, 923 W. Third St., Dixon, $18,000.

Mark W. and Angela S. Clevenger to Nina S. and Michael E. Setchell, 1928 Hidden Shores Drive, Dixon, $600,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to David and Stephanie Hanrahan, 332 Deer Chase, Dixon, $1,500.

Alfred A. and Barbara Spitzzeri to Ryan J. Young, 217 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $134,900.

William and Megan Skeffington and Desiree Marsh to Eric T. and Patricia Gustafson, 1121 Center St., Dixon, $154,000.

Kasey Jane Thompson to Anmar Inc., 915 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $103,000.

Ryan and Aracely Padilla to Cody Noon and Jenna Cleaveland, 1301 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Barbara R. Schmall to Robert C. and Renata R. Young, 217 E. Fifth St., Dixon, $80,000.

Rudolph J. and Tina L. Zucker Revocable Trust, Rudolph J. and Tina L. Zucker, co-trustes, to Donna Leigh Dobson, block 10, lots 114-115, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

C. Allen and Diana Ogburn to Jamie Long, 1739 Nachusa Road, Nachusa, $180,000.

Dustin F. and Jordan Vock to Hansel Concepcion, 1206 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $102,500.

Craig J. and Jillanne M. Froeter to Cody S. and Korinne K. Elston, 2439 Shoreline Heights Road, Sterling, $243,000.

James G. and Jennifer A. Carter to Dennid Meridith, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $5,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Jeremy Haenitsch to Charles R. and Carrie L. Becker, 1975 Thorpe Road, Ashton, $40,600.

Lee County sheriff and Dorothy Tobiaski to Federal National Mortgage Association, 304 E. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

The late Emma N. Brooks and Merritt M. Gray to Larry E. and Gary R. Groenhagen, 484 N. Meridian Road, Chana, $40,000.

Jocelyn Lopez and Joseph Pichon to Joesph Welu, 101 Center Ave., Chana, $95,000.

James Bass and Janaey Ericka Cox to Gaven J. and Tracy L. Meiners, 229 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $4,500.

William Palmer to Amanda E. Burgett and Skyler W. Miller, 409 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $119,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Christopher and Erica Jordan, 228 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $164,900.

Caden Miller to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 228 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $164,900.

Krista Heng and Karen Harmon to Double K. Properties LLC, 3261 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Diorgenes and Celsa Rodriguez to Edgar Hernandez Haro, 1202 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $176,000.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Danny J. and Roxanne Sabo, 6363 S. Westwood Drive, Rochelle, $344,900.

Jill M. Peters to Nelly Hermosillo, 1061 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $182,000.

Miranda R. Cox to Zoie A. Sellers and John J. Oelrichs, 105 E. Elm St., Forreston, $135,000.

Arrowen P. and Joy Lynn McNamara to Jaime Prehn, 207 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $179,000.

Christine Jill Poff to Timmie D. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Timmie D. Stewart, trustee, 409 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $63,000.

Kerri Villa-Nantz to Raymond Lee and Michelle Renee Hershberger, 1500 Kings St., Kings, $255,000.

Grant and Martha Armbruster to Timothy W. and Jennifer A. Boehle, 7674 W Pines Road, Oregon, $650,000.

Roy W. and Dorothy L. Spratt to Cristapher Prusia, 201 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

Brigitte A. Santiago to Olivia Anne Joline Hernandez, 2763 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $0

Gordon Sabados to Tricia Braun, 316 Knollwood Drive, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Wade W, Maradei Trust, Dale T. Maradei, trustee, to Seldal Properties LLC, six parcels in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $700,000.

Houston Family Trust, Linda D. Whitlow and William F. Houston, trustees, to Ryan R. and Marcy M. West, three parcels in Taylor Township, $15,000.

Paul J. O’Rorke Revocable Trust, Paul J. O’Rorke, trustee, and Elizabeth Anne Reed Revocable Trust, Elizabeth Anne Reed, trustee, to Michael Jongmin Cha, 820 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $179,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingLee CountyWhiteside CountyOgle County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois