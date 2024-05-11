Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed April 26-May 3

Whiteside County

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Christopher M. and Jennifer M. Hanson, 15875 Timber Lane, Morrison, $316,000.

LKR Investments LLC to Benjamin and Bari Kuebel, 606 W. 15th St., Sterling, $230,000.

Paige N. Mewhirter to Ryan S. Wagner, 405 Goodell Court, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Epifanio and Ana Delia Torres to Mirella Ibarra, 907 W. 13th St., Sterling, $145,000.

Antoinette E. Ford to Amy Misfeldt, 320 Washington St., Prophetstown, $162,000.

Virgil T. Crouch to Michael Daniel Cook, 307 W. Morris St., Morrison, $100,000.

Cody S. and Korinne K. Elston to Danny and Kathleen Ivy, 1002 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $152,000.

Brenan and Kendra Linke to Caleb Huizenga, 519 19th Ave., Fulton, $155,000.

Robert Noble to DJ Mueller Real Estate LLC, 319 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $600,000.

Fannie Mae, also Federal National Mortgage to Skyler Criswell, 7233 Covell Road, Fulton, $145,000.

Mark A. and Rodney L. Melton and Marsha A. Kraciun to Thomas Walters, 1103 Sixth St., Erie, $163,000.

Joseph J. Rosenski to ADV Real Estate Investments LLC, 322 W. Third St., Prophetstown, $80,000.

Climco Coils Company to Morrison Community Hospital District, 414 Oakland Ave., Morrison, $90,000.

Timothy S. Gaumer to Julie L. and Hal C. E. Lennon, one parcel on Quinn Road and Coleta Road, Sterling, $250,000.

Carol L. Sensenig to Jennifer and Jedediah Frederick, 413 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Hoosier Care Properties Inc. to New Sterling Facility Company LLC, 815 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $475,000.

Carole J. Barton Trust, Christina Barton Howard, trustee, to David and Patrick Barton, $137,500.

Gary L. Reecher Estate to Jason Daniel McMurtry, 22544 Moline Road, Sterling, $75,000.

Planet Home Lending LLC to Pervez Hai, 513 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $37,960.

Whiteside County Clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 2209 Canal St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Troy M. Gray to Rock River Housing Trust, 1709 18th Ave., Sterling, $66,661.

Michael and Jenny K. Heun Trust to Erik D. and Megan C. Renkes, one farmland parcel in Newton Township, $0.

Lee County

Jordan M. and Tiffany Shippert to Larry Cook II and Adrienne Suzanne Haye, 710 Assembly Place, Dixon, $225,000.

Carol R. Hardy and Nancy A. Lang to GH Land Ventures LLC, four parcels in Willow Creek Township, $0.

City of Amboy Illinois to James Bulfer, 338 W. Division St., Amboy, $0.

Kevin L. and Becky Anderson to Jane M. Fox, 611 Ogee Road, Earlville, $159,500.

Edward O. Muraira to Joseph Linscott, 923 W. Third St., Dixon, $18,000.

Mark W. and Angela S. Clevenger to Nina S. and Michael E. Setchell, 1928 Hidden Shores Drive, Dixon, $600,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to David and Stephanie Hanrahan, 332 Deer Chase, Dixon, $1,500.

Alfred A. and Barbara Spitzzeri to Ryan J. Young, 217 S. Dement Ave., Dixon, $134,900.

William and Megan Skeffington and Desiree Marsh to Eric T. and Patricia Gustafson, 1121 Center St., Dixon, $154,000.

Kasey Jane Thompson to Anmar Inc., 915 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $103,000.

Ryan and Aracely Padilla to Cody Noon and Jenna Cleaveland, 1301 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Barbara R. Schmall to Robert C. and Renata R. Young, 217 E. Fifth St., Dixon, $80,000.

Rudolph J. and Tina L. Zucker Revocable Trust, Rudolph J. and Tina L. Zucker, co-trustes, to Donna Leigh Dobson, block 10, lots 114-115, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

C. Allen and Diana Ogburn to Jamie Long, 1739 Nachusa Road, Nachusa, $180,000.

Dustin F. and Jordan Vock to Hansel Concepcion, 1206 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $102,500.

Craig J. and Jillanne M. Froeter to Cody S. and Korinne K. Elston, 2439 Shoreline Heights Road, Sterling, $243,000.

James G. and Jennifer A. Carter to Dennid Meridith, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $5,000.

Lee County sheriff and Jeremy Haenitsch to Charles R. and Carrie L. Becker, 1975 Thorpe Road, Ashton, $40,600.

Lee County sheriff and Dorothy Tobiaski to Federal National Mortgage Association, 304 E. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Ogle County

The late Emma N. Brooks and Merritt M. Gray to Larry E. and Gary R. Groenhagen, 484 N. Meridian Road, Chana, $40,000.

Jocelyn Lopez and Joseph Pichon to Joesph Welu, 101 Center Ave., Chana, $95,000.

James Bass and Janaey Ericka Cox to Gaven J. and Tracy L. Meiners, 229 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $4,500.

William Palmer to Amanda E. Burgett and Skyler W. Miller, 409 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $119,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Christopher and Erica Jordan, 228 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $164,900.

Caden Miller to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 228 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $164,900.

Krista Heng and Karen Harmon to Double K. Properties LLC, 3261 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Diorgenes and Celsa Rodriguez to Edgar Hernandez Haro, 1202 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $176,000.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Danny J. and Roxanne Sabo, 6363 S. Westwood Drive, Rochelle, $344,900.

Jill M. Peters to Nelly Hermosillo, 1061 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $182,000.

Miranda R. Cox to Zoie A. Sellers and John J. Oelrichs, 105 E. Elm St., Forreston, $135,000.

Arrowen P. and Joy Lynn McNamara to Jaime Prehn, 207 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $179,000.

Christine Jill Poff to Timmie D. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Timmie D. Stewart, trustee, 409 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $63,000.

Kerri Villa-Nantz to Raymond Lee and Michelle Renee Hershberger, 1500 Kings St., Kings, $255,000.

Grant and Martha Armbruster to Timothy W. and Jennifer A. Boehle, 7674 W Pines Road, Oregon, $650,000.

Roy W. and Dorothy L. Spratt to Cristapher Prusia, 201 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $80,000.

Brigitte A. Santiago to Olivia Anne Joline Hernandez, 2763 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $0

Gordon Sabados to Tricia Braun, 316 Knollwood Drive, Dixon, $0.

Wade W, Maradei Trust, Dale T. Maradei, trustee, to Seldal Properties LLC, six parcels in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $700,000.

Houston Family Trust, Linda D. Whitlow and William F. Houston, trustees, to Ryan R. and Marcy M. West, three parcels in Taylor Township, $15,000.

Paul J. O’Rorke Revocable Trust, Paul J. O’Rorke, trustee, and Elizabeth Anne Reed Revocable Trust, Elizabeth Anne Reed, trustee, to Michael Jongmin Cha, 820 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $179,000.

