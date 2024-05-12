United Way serves summer meals for Whiteside County children

ROCK FALLS – The United Way of Whiteside County this summer will continue its long-standing tradition of providing free, nutritious meals to children across the county through the Let’s Feed Our Children program.

From May 29 to Aug. 7, kids and teens can receive grab-and-go lunches at 20 locations throughout Whiteside County. The Let’s Feed Our Children initiative was launched more than two decades ago to fill the nutrition gap that occurs during summer vacation when students don’t have access to school meals.

United Way recognizes that proper nutrition is vital for kids’ healthy development, academic success and overall well-being.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during the summer,” said Keri Olson, CEO of United Way of Whiteside County. “The Feed Our Children program ensures kids across Whiteside County can continue receiving healthy meals even while school is out.”

Last year, the program provided a record-breaking 34,000 meals as many families grappled with reduced food assistance benefits and rising grocery costs. The 2024 summer season is expected to see continued high demand, even as economic pressures strain the program’s budget.

“The need in our community remains high, but we’re committed to being there for every child facing food insecurity,” Olson said. “With the tremendous support of our donors and volunteers, we can make sure no kid goes hungry this summer.”

The free summer meals are available to all children and teens younger than 18 with no registration or income requirements. Lunches will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at parks, community centers schools and other locations countywide. A listing of this year’s meal sites can be found at www.uwwhiteside.org. United Way welcomes donors and volunteers to get involved and help sustain the Feed Our Children program. To learn about supporting the initiative through a donation or by volunteering, go to www.uwwhiteside.org or contact Olson at kolson@uwwhiteside.org or 815-625-7973.