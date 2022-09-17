A look at Week 4 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

Friday’s results
Sterling 69, Alleman 0: Game story
Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6: Game story. Photos
Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0: Roundup
Winnebago 27, Oregon 8: Game story
St. Bede 34, Newman 8: Game story. Photos
Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7: Roundup
Morrison 38, Hall 32, OT: Roundup
Rockridge 51, Erie-Prophetstown 20: Roundup
Durand-Pecatonica 43, Eastland-Pearl City 0: Roundup
Dakota 34, Forreston 28: Roundup
Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0: Roundup
Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30: Roundup
Milledgeville 54, Polo 38: Game story
Thursday’s result
AFC 2, Parkview Christian 0 (forfeit)
Saturday’s game
Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic at Fulton, noon