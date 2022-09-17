September 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

A look at Week 4 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds
The Newman defense stops St. Bede back Callen Hueneburg Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

The Newman defense stops St. Bede back Callen Hueneburg (5) during their Three Rivers Mississippi game Friday night at Roscoe Eades Stadium. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Friday’s results

Sterling 69, Alleman 0: Game story

Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6: Game story. Photos

Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0: Roundup

Winnebago 27, Oregon 8: Game story

St. Bede 34, Newman 8: Game story. Photos

Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7: Roundup

Morrison 38, Hall 32, OT: Roundup

Rockridge 51, Erie-Prophetstown 20: Roundup

Durand-Pecatonica 43, Eastland-Pearl City 0: Roundup

Dakota 34, Forreston 28: Roundup

Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0: Roundup

Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30: Roundup

Milledgeville 54, Polo 38: Game story

Thursday’s result

AFC 2, Parkview Christian 0 (forfeit)

Saturday’s game

Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic at Fulton, noon

