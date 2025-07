Russ Shuck is seen through the window of his ’67 Dodge Dart Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Petunia Fest car show in Dixon. Shaded by trees at John Dixon Park, hundreds filed through to check out the sweet rides. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Nice weather and sweet rides made for a fun time Friday, July 4, 2025, at John Dixon Park for the annual Petunia Fest car show. From vintage to modern rides, the park was filled with vehicles of all kinds for fans to check out and admire.