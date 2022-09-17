SVM football roundup: Morrison rallies to top Hall in OT

Chase Newman recovered a fumble in overtime to cap the Morrison Mustangs’ 38-32 win over Hall in a Three Rivers crossover game Friday night at E.M. “Bud” Cole Field.

After Carson Strating scored from 1 yard out on second down in Morrison’s OT possession, Newman recovered a Red Devils fumble at the 4-yard line on third down to seal the Mustangs’ second straight victory.

Strating finished with 20 rushes for 132 yards and three scores, Brady Anderson added a 3-yard TD run and a 77-yard kickoff return touchdown, and Danny Mouw was 8-for-8 passing for 113 yards and a 31-yard scoring strike to Newman, who finished with three catches for 71 yards.

Anderson, who ran for nearly 90 yards, opened the scoring in the second quarter, then answered the first of four Mac Resetich TD runs with his kickoff return TD to give the Mustangs (2-2) a 12-8 lead at halftime.

After Hall (2-2) stormed back to take a 24-12 lead through three quarters, Strating scored twice on 1-yard runs in the fourth quarter to give Morrison a 26-24 lead. Resetich answered with his final TD run for a 32-26 Hall lead, but Mouw connected with Newman on the touchdown pass to tie the game.

Resetich ran for 217 yards on 24 carries for the Red Devils.

“It was an excellent game start to finish. Neither team backed down at any point,” Morrison coach Steve Snider said. “They really took it to us in the third quarter, but we managed to pull it out.

“It was back and forth the entire time, and a really exciting game to be a part of regardless of the outcome – but of course, it feels a little better when you come out with the win.”

Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets fell to 0-4 overall and in conference play with a Big Northern loss on the road.

Milford-Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30: The Clippers trailed by 18 points with 2:28 left in the third quarter and rallied to within four points with 8:14 left in the game, but couldn’t finish the comeback at The Harbor.

It was the first loss of the season for the Clippers, who entered ranked as the No. 1 team in eight-man football.

The Bearcats scored with 3:34 left in the third before Amboy fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which led to another MCP score with 2:28 left in the third that put the Bearcats ahead 34-16.

The Clippers responded as Eddie Jones connected with Brennan Blaine for a 45-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left in the third.

Blaine recovered a fumble in the fourth to set up a 1-yard TD run by Landon Whelchel to pull Amboy within 34-30 with 8:14 left.

However, the Bearcats scored with 51 seconds remaining to seal the upset.

Blaine caught two TD passes from Jones, who took over at QB after Tucker Lindenmeyer suffered an injured hamstring in the first quarter.

Jones went 4 for 11 for 71 yards and two touchdowns to lead Amboy through the air. Blaine reeled in four passes for 65 yards. Whelchel totaled 67 rushing yards, and Quinn Leffelman chipped in 54 yards and a TD on the ground.

The Clippers took an 8-0 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Leffelman with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Amboy led 8-6 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats scored in the second to take a 12-8 lead at halftime.

MCP (4-0) scored on its first offensive play of the third to take an 18-8 lead before the Clippers (3-1) responded with a 10-yard TD pass from Jones to Blaine.

Tyler Neukomm led MCP with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Rockridge 51, Erie-Prophetstown 21: The Rockets amassed 44 first-half points and cruised to a decisive Three Rivers Rock win over the Panthers.

Jase Grunder ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to lead the Erie-Prophetstown offense. The touchdown run was a 37-yarder. Grunder also scored on a 79-yard kickoff return.

Shawn Cannavo returned an interception 64 yards for the final Panther touchdown of the game, with 6 seconds remaining.

Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7: The Storm’s first four drives ended in punt, punt, fumble and punt, while Kewanee scored on its first four drives to build a 26-point lead in the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi game in Kewanee.

The Storm (1-3, 0-2) got on the board when quarterback Bryce Helms rolled right in his own end zone before tossing a pass to Eli Attig, who grabbed it, got past two defenders, and raced 96 yards for a touchdown with 3:43 left in the third quarter to make it 26-7.

However, the Boilermakers (2-2, 1-1) responded immediately when Alex Duarte broke free for a 60-yard TD run on Kewanee’s first offensive play.

Duarte, who finished with four TDs, capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD reception with 11:10 left.

Dakota 34, Forreston 28: The Indians outscored the Cardinals 14-8 in the final quarter to escape with the NUIC win.

Johnny Kobler rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. His scores came on runs of 70, 4 and 8 yards.

Brock Smith added a 17-yard rushing score for Forreston. Kaleb Sanders ran for 77 yards on 11 carries, and Owen Mulder had nine rushes for 63 yards.

Durand-Pecatonica 43, Eastland-Pearl City 0: The Wildcatz kept Du-Pec off the board for a quarter, but the Rivermen scored 30 seconds into the second period en route to a 29-0 halftime lead. Du-Pec then scored twice in the first 6:12 of the third quarter to provide the final margin.

AJ Mulcahy had 12 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and Cooper Hoffman was 13-for-19 passing for 125 yards and two scores for the Rivermen.

Carsen Heeren was 13 for 22 for 125 yards, and Brady Sweitzer caught seven passes for 68 yards for EPC, which managed only 41 yards rushing in the game.

Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0: The Panthers shut out the Thunder in Savanna, leading 48-0 after the first quarter and 64-0 at halftime.