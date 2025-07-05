Dixon police: If storms roll in Saturday night at Dixon Petunia Festival, here’s what to do

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department wants Dixon Petunia Festival attendees to be aware of the potential for some inclement weather to roll through the area this evening.

The National Weather Service currently indicates the strongest possibility from late afternoon until 8 p.m., although showers and possibly a thunderstorm could appear later this evening.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, the police department announced what to do if inclement weather appears and people need to take shelter quickly.

Carnival area: The gym doors at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, will be unlocked and residents can go inside.

Downtown area: Move to the parking garage at OSF Town square parking garage in the 100 block of South Hennepin Avenue.

The police department will be monitoring the weather closely and notify the Petunia Festival staff and public if they become aware of any potential concerns.