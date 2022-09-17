Oregon controls first half, can’t keep up with Winnebago in second half

OREGON – Winnebago did not cross midfield against Oregon until 3:50 remained in the first half Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field. Meanwhile, the Hawks advanced into the red zone twice in the first half.

It was complete domination by Oregon in a critical game with playoff implications for both squads. However, two key things happened in the first half in what turned out to be a 27-8 win by Winnebago in the Big Northern Conference tilt.

Oregon (1-3) could not convert in the red zone, and Winnebago completed a fluke pass to set up a touchdown, taking a 6-0 lead.

“That’s been our Achilles’ heel. We have to do a better job of executing in the red zone,” Oregon coach Broc Kundert said. “It gets tight down there. Honestly, I don’t know why we can’t.”

Oregon survived the same dilemma against Rockford Christian two weeks ago, rally to win in overtime. Against a ‘Bago team that finally got on track in the second half, Oregon didn’t have a chance.

With 3 minutes left in the second quarter, quarterback Alec Weavel scrambled out of a jam and found Kaiden Steurer on a 44-yard desperation pass to the 4-yard line. On the next play, Supreme Muhammad scored, and the game suddenly changed.

“We played well in the first half, not in the second,” Kundert said.

Oregon's Dalton McCammon (21) jumps into the air as Winnebago quarterback Alec Weavel pulls it down before scrambling and then hitting an open receiver in the first half Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

That was evident from the second half kickoff on. Winnebago took a 27-0 lead, running at will against a beleaguered Hawk defense.

“We made some sustained blocks,” Winnebago coach Mark Helm said. “In the first half, we didn’t have the ball much. Oregon did a nice job of executing and moving the ball. That pass made a big difference in turning the game around.”

Will Speltz scored on a perfectly executed outside counter to give the Indians a 14-0 third quarter lead. A 39-yard run by Muhammed and 33-yard touchdown catch by Steurer made in 20-0 later in the quarter.

After gaining only 60 yards rushing in the first half, the Indians exploded for 200 in the second half.

The only offense generated by Oregon came on its last drive.

Oregon's Anthony Bell (84) catches a pass and gets tackled by Winnebago's Kaiden Steuer during their BNC game Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Griffin Marlatt jump-started things with a 20-yard catch and run. Austin Egyed picked up another 13 and 20 on passes from Jack Washburn.

The 74-yard drive culminated with a 16-yard touchdown catch by Hunter Bartel, a sophomore-to-sophomore connection. In the most exciting play for Oregon, Marlatt caught a pass in the flat on the extra point and completely reversed field for the PAT.

In the first half, Washburn started with eight incompletions, but Anthony Bell came up big with two standout catches. And Gabe Eckerd and Noah Reber picked up good yardage on the ground.

Winnebago, which did not have a first down until the second quarter, ended up with 260 yards rushing on 39 carries. The Indians only completed two passes, but those were for 77 yards.

Oregon ran 30 times for 89 yards, and was 14-for-34 passing for 158 yards.

“They made some adjustments, and we didn’t tackle well,” Kundert said. “As defensive coordinator, that’s on me.”

It was Winnebago’s seventh straight win over Oregon.