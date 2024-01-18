Dixon boys bowling advances to sectionals: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Boys bowling

Freeport Regional: At Freeport, Dixon totaled 5,755 pins to place itself fourth out of 14 teams and secure a spot at Saturday’s Rockford (Jefferson) Sectional on Wednesday. Oregon’s ninth-place finish (5,350) and Sterling’s 14th (4,857) missed the qualifying mark.

The Dukes were led by Wyatt Miller with a 1,200 series followed by Clark Bonnewell with a 1,158 and Cody Geil with a 1,155.

Preston Near (1,033) and Bryce Kooy (985) led the way for Sterling.

Girls basketball

Amboy 42, Polo 30: At Polo, the Clippers downed the Lady Marcos with a balanced offensive attack.

Amboy was led by Maeve Larson with 12 points, and Tyrah Vaessen and Addison Pertell with eight points each.

Polo was led by Carlee Grobe with 11 points and Madison Glawe with nine points.

Eastland 44, Ashton-Franklin Center 31: At Lanark, the Cougars outscored the Raiders 16-3 in the fourth quarter to secure an NUIC South win.

Eastland was led by Olivia Klinefelter with 11 points and nine rebounds, Lily Mullen with nine points and five rebounds, and Trixie Carroll with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

AFC was led by Taylor Jahn and Brianna Gonnerman with 10 points each.

Forreston 47, Milledgeville 21: At Forreston, the Cardinals built a 30-17 halftime lead and rolled past the Missiles.

Forreston was led by Jenna Greenfield with 16 points and Keeli Larson with seven points.

Loren Meiners and Olivia Schurman led Milledgeville with 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Warren 55, West Carroll 26: At Savanna, the Warriors outscored the Thunder 24-1 in the third quarter on their way to an NUIC win.

West Carroll was led by Karissa Andrews with 19 points, Macie Carroll with three points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and McKenzie Ballard with three rebounds and three steals.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Amboy 28: At Hinckley, the Clippers fell into a 33-14 halftime deficit and couldn’t recover against the Royals.

Amboy was led by Eddie Jones with 10 points and Quinn Leffelman with seven points.

Wrestling

Sterling 69, Alleman 12: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors won 12 matches in a dominating Western Big 6 win over the Pioneers.

Cael Lyons (120), Zyan Westbrook (126), Landon Kenney (150), Isaiah Mendoza (157), Tatum Allen (175), Oswaldo Navarro (215) and Charlie Reyes (285) won by pin, and Ayden Shaw (132) took a 9-5 decision for Sterling’s contested wins. Allen won in 2 seconds and Mendoza won in 22 seconds. The Golden Warriors also received four forfeit wins.

Rock Falls 48, La Salle-Peru 27: At Rock Falls, the Rockets won seven contested matches and picked up two forfeit wins in a victory over the Cavaliers.

Logan Thome (132), Logan Williamson (144), Trail Stonitsch (157) and Jacob Hosler (285) won by pin, Adan Oquendo (138) took a 10-0 major decision, Korbin Oligney (150) won 19-4 by technical fall and Broxyn Surratt (175) took a 2-0 decision for Rock Falls’ contested wins.

Morrison splits at home triangular: At Morrison, the Mustangs defeated St. Bede 51-18 and lost 48-30 to Orion.

Against St. Bede, Kamden White (126), Caleb Modglin (132), Camden Pruis (138), Karder White (157) and Brady Anderson (165) won by pin and Carson White (144) took an 8-7 decision for Morrison’s contested wins.

Against Orion, Zachary Milder (138), Pruis (144) and Levi Milder (150) won by pin, Karder White (157) took an 8-3 decision and Anderson (165) took a 16-6 major decision.

Boys swimming

Sterling wins Byron Quad: At Byron, Sterling edged Byron 334-261 for first place at the four-team event. Morrison placed fourth with 126.

Sterling’s Patrick Riley, Conner Porter, Peter Garland and Denver Sandrock won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.08 and also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.95.

Riley won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.53 and also the 100-yard backstroke in 59.88 seconds.

Garland won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.24 seconds.