Jess Johns leads Newman to TRAC win: SVM area roundup for Monday, Dec. 11

Girls basketball

Newman 59, Mendota 23: At Mendota, Jess Johns filled up the stat book Monday with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine steals in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference road win for the Comets.

Lucy Oetting supplied 15 points, five rebounds and three steals, Madison Duhon (4 rebounds), and Brookyln Smith (3 rebounds) each had eight points.

Forreston 48, Milledgeville 20: At Milledgeville, Erika Alexander dropped in 18 points to lead the Cardinals past host Milledgeville. Jenna Greenfield connected on five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.

Orangeville 43, Eastland 21: At Lanark, Lily Mullen had six points, six rebounds and four steals while Morgan McCullough added six points and four rebounds for Eastland.

Pecatonica 58, Polo 38: At Polo, Camrynn Jones sank five 3s on her way to a game-high 22 points, but the Marcos fell at home. Courtney Grobe added 10 points and five rebounds.

Oregon 40, Pearl City 29: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, the Hawks held Pearl City to only two points in the final quarter to secure the win.

Mya Engelkes paced the Hawks with 11 points, and Alease Mclain provided 10 points.

Lena-Winslow 44, Asthon-Franklin Center 41: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, the Raiders fell in tournament action.

East Dubuque 68, Morrison 46: At the Pearl City Holiday Tournament, the Fillies suffered a tournament loss.

Late Saturday score

North Fulton co-op 51, Erie-Prophetstown 36: At the Abingdon-Avon Shootout, Hannah Huisman scored eight points and Kennedy Buck scored seven for the Panthers.

Boys basketball

Milledgeville 48, West Carroll 20: At Savanna, Connor Nye went 7 for 9 from the free-throw line on his way to a game-high 15 points for the Missiles in the road win. Colton Hendrick added eight points.

Garrett Law led West Carroll with 11 points, and Caleb Good scored 10 points.

Boys bowling

Rock Island 3,543, Dixon 3,484: At Backyard Bowl in Milan, Aaron Fitzanko rolled a 645 series, including the match’s high game at 233, but the Dukes fell to Rock Island.

David Laird bowled a 603 series, and Wyatt Miller rolled a 598 series.