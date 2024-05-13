Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Dixon

DIXON – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Dixon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rock Island and Bloody Gulch roads, according to a news release from Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brad Dennison, 53, of Rock Falls, and his passenger, Tammie Dennison, 53, also of Rock Falls, suffered significant injuries, according to the release.

Brad Dennison was flown to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Tammie Dennison was treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon for her injuries. This crash remains under investigation and no further details currently are available, according to the release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dixon Police Department, the Dixon Rural Fire Department, the Dixon City Fire Department, Advance EMS and OSF Life Flight.