First 5K race in the Hope Series set for Saturday in Chadwick

Runners take off from the starting line of the NAMI Sauk Area 5K in 2019. (Photo provided by Mary Thormahle)

STERLING — The first in a trio of 5Ks benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness Sauk Area and Florissa is set for Saturday, May 18.

The Run for Brain Health 5K, the Florissa Family 5K and Fun Run and the NAMI Sauk Area 5K make up the Hope Series 5K: End the Stigma.

“They are our main fundraisers in order to be able to provide the resources, support groups and all the things we provide,” said Mary Thormahlen, a volunteer who handles NAMI Sauk Area’s social media and facilitates their Connections Recovery Support Group.

NAMI Sauk Area is an affiliate of the national NAMI organization and of NAMI Illinois. As a 501(c)3, it serves Ogle, Lee, Carroll and Whiteside counties.

NAMI is “the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness,” according to NAMI.org. It was formed in 1979.

The NAMI Sauk Area 5K is in its ninth year, the Florissa Family 5K and Fun Run is in its eighth and the Run for Brain Health 5K is in its fourth, according to the race registration pages.

Two years ago, NAMI and the Run for Brain Health organizers teamed up to create the Hope Series, Thormahlen said. Florissa joined the series this year, she said.

“You get a hooded sweatshirt if you sign up for all three of them,” Thormahlen said.

To receive the hoodie, participants must sign up using the Hope Series registration page, not the pages for the individual races. Using the code MAY5 will take $5 off the cost of the NAMI Sauk Area 5K.

Run for Brain Health 5K

The Run for Brain Health 5K takes place Saturday, May 18, in Chadwick starting at the Coleta Sportsman’s Club. Participants have the option to run the 5K on a road route or a trail route, according to the registration page.

It costs $30 to register for the road and trail runs through Wednesday, May 15; registration from May 16-18 is $35.

All proceeds from the Run for Brain Health go to NAMI Sauk Area.

Florissa Family 5K and Fun Run

The Florissa Family 5K and Fun Run is set for June 15 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

It costs $30 to register for the 5K run/walk through June 13 and $35 from June 14-15. There is a 5K family pass for $75; children 9 and under can participate in the Kids Fun Run for free.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Florissa, the children’s division of Kreider Services, which helps people with developmental, behavioral, social or emotional needs, according to the registration page.

NAMI Sauk Area 5K

The NAMI Sauk Area 5K will take place July 13 at Hoover Park in Sterling.

There is a 5K run/walk, an untimed one-mile run/walk and a virtual run/walk where participants can choose their own location to run or walk, according to the registration page.

It costs $30 to register, or $15 for those 18 and under, for the in-person events. The virtual event costs $30 for all ages.

All proceeds will go to NAMI Sauk Area.