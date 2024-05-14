Construction on Illinois 2 in Dixon begins

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on southbound Illinois 2 in Dixon will be underway this week.

The work zone will be between White Oak Lane and Shop Road. Work will include repairing a storm sewer under the pavement. One southbound lane will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed by Thursday, May 16.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.