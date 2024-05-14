Polo Baseball Advances in Class 1A regional opener: Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup for Monday.

Baseball

Mendota 7, Oregon 4: At the Class 2A Newman Central Catholic Regional, the Trojans scored five times in the fourth inning and never looked back as they took the regional opener from the Hawks. Keaton Salsbury had four hits and drove in a run for the Hawks offense. Logan Weems doubled as part of a two-hit day and drove in a run.

Oregon ended its season 11-18.

Alleman Catholic 7, Morrison 2: At the Class 2A Riverdale Regional, a six-run third inning from the Pioneers did in the Mustangs as they closed out their season in a regional opener. Tyler Peters had an RBI as Morrison finished 3-16.

Polo 11, West Carroll 4: At the Class 1A Fulton Regional, back-to-back big innings to open the game was just what the seventh-seeded Marcos needed as they advanced to the regional semifinals. Aiden Messer collected two hits and drove in a run to lead the offense for Polo. Gage Zeigler had a two-run single as the Marcos move on to play No. 2 seed Eastland on Wednesday.

Chanse Schnitzler had a home run as the Thunder closed out their season.

Softball

Scales Mound 11, West Carroll 10 (9 inn.): At the Class 1A East Dubuque Regional, the Thunder scored five times in the top of the eighth only to see Scales come back with five runs of its own before winning it in the last of the ninth. Karissa Andrews tagged a two-run home run and had four RBIs on the day for the Thunder. Caitlyn Stingley had two doubles and an RBI, and Aubrey Wurster drove in two runs as the season came to an end for WC.

Warren/Stockton 4, Forreston 1: At the Class 1A Orangeville Regional, Jenna Greenfield tripled as part of a two-hit day and drove in the Cardinals’ only run as they bowed out of the regional with the loss.

Forreston closed its season at 7-20.

Boys track and field

Oregon Last Chance Meet: At Oregon in a final tune-up for sectionals later this week, Oregon ran third in the invite behind champion Sycamore. Sophomore Xavier Koczka won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, and Evyn Carreno won the shot put for Oregon.