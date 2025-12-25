Data centers, protests, a new pope and more: These 10 stories defined northern Illinois in 2025

Locals gather at the NO Kings rally along Randall Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

These 10 stories defined conversations around dinner tables, dominated social media feeds, and shaped how residents see their corner of Illinois during 2025.

Data center boom sparks regional debate over growth, taxes and energy costs

Data centers emerged as one of northern Illinois’ most consequential and controversial development stories of the year, reshaping conversations about land use, infrastructure and long-term economic trade-offs. While local officials often framed the projects as once-in-a-generation revenue opportunities, residents across multiple communities raised concerns about their scale, transparency, environmental impact and rising utility costs.

The most prominent approval came in Yorkville, where the City Council unanimously signed off Nov. 10 on a planned unit development for a massive data center campus larger than Central Park in New York. The project, located near Route 47 and Galena Road, would include 14 two-story warehouse buildings.

Despite loud and sustained opposition from residents, city leaders emphasized the financial upside, projecting between $35 million and $70 million annually in property taxes for Yorkville School District 115 once fully built out.

City officials also highlighted the potential utility tax revenue tied to the Yorkville campus. Each warehouse is expected to generate between $1.4 million and $2.9 million in utility taxes, translating to an additional $20 million to $40 million annually at full build-out.

Supporters argued that this level of revenue could stabilize public finances for decades, even as critics questioned whether the long-term infrastructure and environmental costs had been fully accounted for.

The plans for a 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center in Yorkville were revised with greater road setbacks. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Elsewhere in the region, outcomes were far less settled. In DeKalb, city officials unanimously approved a separate, 560-acre data center development, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a hub for large-scale industrial projects. The vote reflected a willingness among elected leaders to move forward despite public concerns, while also highlighting how data centers are increasingly competing with agricultural and residential land uses.

In contrast, a proposed data center project in Joliet was put on indefinite hold, illustrating how community opposition and unresolved questions can stall even high-profile developments. Residents raised alarm about power usage, water demands and the overall footprint of the project, prompting city officials to pause the plan rather than push it forward amid uncertainty.

Rochelle faced a similar balancing act as it worked to overcome resident objections to a potential data center proposal. City leaders there acknowledged public skepticism while continuing discussions aimed at addressing concerns about noise, energy consumption and the long-term character of the community.

Overlaying all of these local decisions was a broader regional anxiety about energy costs. Warnings from consumer advocates about higher ComEd electric rates arriving this winter added urgency to resident concerns, particularly as data centers have continuous power demands.

By year’s end, data centers had become a defining issue across northern Illinois – not just as economic engines, but also as flashpoints for debate over growth, governance and who ultimately bears the cost of progress.

‘No Kings’ protests mobilize thousands across northern Illinois, from cities to small towns

The inauguration of President Donald Trump for his second term in January set off a far-reaching series of swift changes that have trickled down throughout northern Illinois, including federal job and funding cuts, changes and uncertainty for programs such as Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement campaigns.

The result has been dozens of local rallies both for and against Trump’s policies that have drawn hundreds to thousands of people throughout the year.

The “No Kings” protest movement emerged as one of the region’s most sustained and visible expressions of political dissent, drawing thousands of participants to cities and counties large and small.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 Hundreds rallied at the 'No Kings' movement in DeKalb on Oct. 18, 2025. Several inflatable costumes mirrored those worn by people confronting ICE in Portland, Oregon. (Joey Weslo)

“No Kings” events became emblematic of local resistance to federal policies under the Trump administration, with crowds voicing concerns over immigration enforcement, the erosion of democratic norms and broader civil liberties.

Ultimately, the “No Kings” protests stood out as a defining regional story of 2025 – not only for their scale, but also for the sustained commitment of northern Illinois residents to public demonstration and political engagement. Whether in cities or smaller towns, these protests reflected deepening local engagement with national issues and likely will shape civic discourse well into the coming year.

1st American pope comes from south suburbs

Catholics across northern Illinois rejoiced after a Chicago native was elected in May as the first American pope in the Roman Catholic Church’s almost 2,000-year history.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was born in Chicago but grew up in the south suburb of Dolton. He was a member of the Augustinian religious order and was once the head of the Midwest Augustinian community based in Chicago.

APTOPIX Vatican Pope Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election May 11, 2025, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (AP photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

In the 1980s, he lived at the friary on the campus of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox , an Augustinian school, for one year. The pope has family members who live in New Lenox.

Another south suburban native is being elevated in the church’s ranks. The Rev. Ronald Hicks, bishop for the Diocese of Joliet since 2020, was tabbed by Pope Leo on Dec. 18 to become the next leader of the Archdiocese of New York.

Like Pope Leo, Hicks was a supporter of Pope Francis and his inclusive vision of the church, placing an emphasis on social justice. Hicks, 58, was born in Harvey but grew up in South Holland, a town not far from Dolton.

Hicks will be installed Feb. 6 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Texas National Guard comes to Will County, ICE activity in northern Illinois

Members of the Texas National Guard were federalized and stationed at a guard training site south of Joliet on Oct. 8, with plans to be deployed in Chicago as part of the Trump administration’s Operation Midway Blitz.

The guard troops remained at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood until Nov. 19, when they were discharged and sent back to Texas. Some Illinois National Guard units remained at the Elwood center in the following weeks.

Soldiers are stationed at the Joliet local training area site for the Illinois National Guard at 20612 Arsenal Road in Elwood on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Department of Defense said in October that “200 federalized Texas National Guard troops, mobilized under 10 U.S.C. 12406, arrived in Illinois in support of the federal protection mission to protect federal functions, personnel and property. The national guardsmen were mobilized for an initial period of 60 days.”

A court order, however, prohibited all National Guard troops from taking part in immigration enforcement activities with the Department of Homeland Security.

In addition, federal immigration enforcement drew heightened attention across northern Illinois as reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity surfaced in multiple communities. In some cases, local law enforcement maintained that they were not involved or informed about the federal actions.

In St. Charles, residents gathered at a City Council meeting, urging elected leaders to consider restricting ICE activity on city-owned property, reflecting broader community debate over how to address federal immigration enforcement locally.

Sterling firefighter’s widow awarded $31.5M; jury blames Rock Falls fire chiefs for death

A Whiteside County jury awarded $31.5 million to the widow and daughters of Sterling Lt. Garrett Ramos, who died fighting a house fire in Rock Falls in December 2021. The jury found former Rock Falls Fire Chief Cris Bouwens and current Chief Ken Wolf each 50% responsible for Ramos’ death.

Ramos fell through a hole into an unknown basement while fighting the blaze and issued two mayday calls that command officers heard but couldn’t identify or locate. He survived 17 minutes in the basement before dying from asphyxia.

The lawsuit claimed that fire officials showed willful disregard by failing to ask residents about a basement, not appointing a safety officer promptly, and keeping firefighters inside the deteriorating structure despite worsening conditions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Brittany Ramos reacts to the $31.5 million verdict the jury awarded her Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in her husband’s wrongful death suit against retired Rock Falls Fire Chief Cris Bouwens and current Chief Ken Wolf and the City of Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Defense attorneys argued that Ramos shared responsibility by not staying with his partner and failing to identify himself clearly in mayday calls. The verdict came after just three hours of jury deliberation following seven days of testimony.

Mattel signs on to Bradley water park

The village of Bradley in Kankakee County soon will be the home of a new $90 million water park, and toy maker Mattel has signed on to be the title brand.

The 2-acre indoor water park will be located immediately southeast of Northfield Square Mall, which is being torn down. The expectation is that the park will become a travel destination for people from Chicago to the north and throughout the state.

A rendering shows equipment for Bradley's indoor water park. (Provided by Village of Bradley)

In the time since the announcement in early December, it’s already borne some fruit for the region: Officials in Bradley and Kankakee both admitted to fielding calls from real estate brokers looking at the region.

Texas lawmakers cause bomb threats in Kane County

In August, St. Charles briefly became the center of national focus – and, surprisingly, of Texas politics – when two bomb threats within a span of a couple of days twice forced the evacuation of the Q Center.

Texas state lawmakers were hiding out at the Q Center in what was ultimately a failed attempt to avoid voting to redraw congressional boundaries, an effort by Republicans to pick up more seats in the U.S. House to extend the GOP’s majority.

Those Texans were believed to have been the target of a bomb threat that was called in to the Q Center. It turned out to be a hoax, but it still caused the evacuation of the conference center and hotel. Two days later, a second bomb threat required yet another evacuation.

Charlie Kirk shooting reverberates across Illinois, prompting vigils and political fallout

In September, hundreds of residents in Dixon gathered on the lawn of the Old Lee County Courthouse to mourn the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at an event in Utah. The vigil included prayers and remarks from local legislators. Attendees spoke about the need to reject political violence and unify the community in its aftermath.

State Rep. Brad Fritts speaks to the crowd during a vigil to remember Charlie Kirk on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

The fallout from Kirk’s death also reverberated closer to home in local school districts, where public officials faced sharp scrutiny over social media commentary.

In Algonquin-based Community School District 300, board President Nancy Zettler sparked controversy when a Facebook post she made in the wake of Kirk’s death – saying her “initial reaction” was that it was “karma” before sharing another message focused on empathy – drew strong reactions from parents and community members.

After weeks of protests, public comment and debate, the board voted 5-1 in early October to remove Zettler as board president, although it did not formally censure her amid the fractious discussion.

Similar tensions played out in neighboring districts as local school leaders navigated community expectations around political expression and leadership. In Crystal Lake’s District 47, a board member faced criticism for her own posts about Kirk’s death, prompting extensive discussion at a school board meeting, although the board ultimately declined to censure her.

These episodes highlighted how the shooting – and reactions to it online and in public forums – ignited debates about civility, free speech and the role of elected officials in responding to national events within local communities.

Toddler killed in crash at Oswego Portillo’s

A 2-year-old boy was killed and 13 other people were injured on July 30 when a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant at 2810 Route 34 in Oswego. The toddler – and the others who were injured – was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

No charges were filed against the driver of the car that crashed into the restaurant, a 50-year-old woman from Michigan. After a months-long investigation that included a forensic review of the driver’s phone data, a review of medical records and toxicology testing, the Oswego Police Department determined that the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the restaurant.

After the crash, the restaurant installed bollards and parking stops in front of its entrance, and the village revised its safety standards.

New businesses in Oswego will have to install barriers to protect pedestrians along sidewalks or store entrances.

Northern Illinois counties struggle to regulate rodeos amid animal abuse allegations

Several northern Illinois counties are struggling to regulate Mexican-style rodeos after the animal rights group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK) documented abuse, including broken bones, severed tails and beatings at local events. The main controversy centers on steer tailing, where riders grab a running steer’s tail and slam it to the ground, which is banned in some other states.

In Ogle County, SHARK has provided footage of injuries at Rancho La Esperanza rodeo near Rochelle, but instead of prosecuting rodeo participants, State’s Attorney Mike Rock charged SHARK advocate Jodie Wiederkehr with disorderly conduct for allegedly making false 911 calls. Officials have cited Illinois’ broad animal protection laws and fear of anti-discrimination lawsuits as reasons for inaction.

Other counties have taken different approaches: Will County convicted two participants of animal cruelty, while Boone County passed specific ordinances banning harmful practices after initially being warned by the state attorney general about potential discrimination. State Sen. Rachel Ventura has introduced legislation to specifically ban steer tailing in Illinois.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Ogle County sheriff Brian VanVickle talks about the animal abuse allegations Monday, July 14, 2025, regarding a Rochelle area private rodeo. (Alex T. Paschal)

Other notable stories

Chester Weger dies

Chester Weger exits the La Salle County Government Complex on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Ottawa. He was denied his final effort for exoneration by a La Salle County judge in June and died four days later. (Scott Anderson)

Chester Weger, the former Starved Rock Lodge dishwasher who was convicted of killing three women in Starved Rock State Park in 1960, died June 22. Although the murders occurred more than six decades ago, he fought his conviction until just before his death. A La Salle County judge denied a bid for exoneration.

New majority takes over Crystal Lake park board – and makes waves

Heading into 2025, few would have predicted that arguably the most news-making unit of local government in McHenry County would be the Crystal Lake Park District board.

But after several new members were elected in an under-the-radar, uncontested race in the spring – all of them lakeshore residents – a new majority on the board swiftly took a series of actions that riled many people in the community, prompting protests, contentious board meetings and, for a time, metal detectors and extra security.

One of the first actions of the new majority was to do away with the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy, eliciting an angry response. The board also moved to end an intergovernmental agreement with Crystal Lake and Lakewood over lake management and to replace a lake advisory committee with a lakeshore homeowners association.

Then, the board president brought in metal detectors and announced that he was wearing a bulletproof vest amid concerns for safety because of the angry crowds.

By year’s end, some of the measures had been reversed, but the board remained deeply divided.

Plainfield man dies after being convicted of Muslim boy’s murder

A former Plainfield Township landlord who was convicted of the 2023 hate crime murder of a Muslim child died from natural causes July 24.

Randolph County Coroner Tracy Vallett said Joseph Czuba, 73, died of natural causes while in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Menard Correctional Center.

Czuba was sentenced in May to serve 53 years in prison following his conviction of the Oct. 14, 2023, first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of the child’s mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Gotion makes plans in Manteno

Chinese-based Gotion High-tech’s plant in Manteno is expected to see an additional 450 jobs, which would drive employment up to about 1,400 and make it Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer.

The 153-acre complex is on the western edge of Manteno, and it is growing to include the former Kmart warehouse. In the time since opening, Gotion has purchased almost 700 acres in the Manteno area.

Batavia chiropractor charged

News broke in early November that a well-known chiropractor in Batavia, Dr. David Hanson, had been charged with 17 felonies amid allegations that he secretly filmed more than 180 patients undressing.

Hanson continues to await trial, but reverberations have been felt since.

Hanson’s office shut down, and within weeks, authorities said they’d received more than 900 inquiries from former patients.

‘Dirty rain’ falls on northern Illinois

Dirty rain is splattered across a windshield Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in downtown La Salle. (Derek Barichello)

On March 19, rain showers left vehicles and roads across northern Illinois in need of a bath. The phenomenon of “dirty rain” passed through the region. Smoke from wildfires out West was caught up in powerful jet streams, only to be dumped by rainfall several states away as a mud-like precipitation.

Sycamore man accused of beating his parents to death; police say he confessed

A Sycamore man was charged Sept. 29 with violently beating his parents to death inside their home.

Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, confessed to deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office that he plotted his parents’ killings Sept. 28, believing his mother, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and father, Gary A. Schmidt, 60, would “hold him hostage or kill him,” according to DeKalb County court records.

His father had taken away some car keys, and he told deputies that he interpreted that “as an act of aggression,” according to records.

Two days later, deputies found Holly and Gary dead inside their home in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in Sycamore from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Soon after, with luggage and a backpack in his car, Schmidt was found by police near the Chicago Rockford International Airport. He was charged Sept. 30 with four counts of first-degree murder in his parents’ killings, according to court records. If convicted of the deaths of both his parents, he could face a life sentence.

The Schmidts were well-known and liked in the community by loved ones, neighbors and colleagues. Holly Schmidt was a longtime educator in Sycamore School District 427, and Gary Schmidt was a master carpenter.