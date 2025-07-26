July 25, 2025
Ex-Plainfield Township landlord convicted of Muslim’s child murder has died

By Felix Sarver
Joseph Czuba sits at a hearing at the Will County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Joliet. Joseph Czuba, 71, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and and attempting to kill his mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, on Oct. 14 at a Plainfield Township residence.

Joseph Czuba, 71, at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A former Plainfield Township landlord who was convicted of the 2023 hate crime murder of a Muslim child has died, according to a Will County sheriff official.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Illinois Department of Corrections that Joseph Czuba, 73, has died, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

“I’m told he died yesterday but I do not have any details on it,” Jungles told The Herald-News.

Czuba was sentenced in May to serve 53 years in prison following his conviction of the Oct. 14, 2023, first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of the child’s mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Part of that sentence included 30 years for Wadee’s murder and 20 years for Shaheen’s attempted murder.

The sentence also included three years for a hate crime. Czuba was convicted of attacking the mother and child on the basis of their Islamic faith.

