Coroner identifies man killed in fire in Fox Lake condo

The McHenry County Coroner identified a Fox Lake man who had died after being pulled from his condominium that caught fire early Monday morning.

The coroner identified the man as Jason Binzel, 52, of Fox Lake.

The coroner’s office said Binzel was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy for Binzel was performed Tuesday. There are “no preliminary findings at this time,” and toxicology is pending, the coroner’s office said.

Fox Lake officials previously said firefighters found Binzel inside his home about 7 a.m. Monday after being alerted by a 911 call about the fire.

Officials said smoke was showing from a first-floor unit at a two-story, six-unit complex in the along St. Thomas Colony Street and a fire in the kitchen area was largely under control within 10 minutes. Fire damage was contained to the unit where it started, officials said.

The building’s electrical equipment was damaged, making all six units uninhabitable for a short time. Power came back and residents were able to go back to five of the units. The unit where the fire started was uninhabitable as of Monday, fire officials previously said.

The coroner’s office said it was working with the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Fox Lake Police Department, Fox Lake Fire Protection District, Antioch Ambulance and Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital during the investigation.